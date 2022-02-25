Covid-19: Last minute of the coronavirus in Spain, live | The incidence of the coronavirus drops 28 points to 649 cases per 100,000 inhabitants | Society

The United Kingdom allocates 191 million euros for the global development of vaccines

The British Government will allocate 160 million pounds (191 million euros) to accelerate the development of vaccines, such as that of covid-19, globally, as announced on Wednesday by the British Foreign Ministers, Lizz Truss, and Health. , Sajid Javid. In a statement issued today by the Foreign Office, the Government of London pledged that amount to support the work of the so-called Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation (CEPI), while urging the international community to “step up and support ” that “vital” effort. The note highlights that the coronavirus “has shown that vaccines are the way out of pandemics, saving millions of lives and restoring freedoms,” and that the announced funds “will support CEPI’s work to accelerate the development of vaccines for the most deadly infectious diseases, such as covid, and equal access to these vaccines will be allowed globally. The UK has helped support CEPI’s work since its inception, providing £276 million (€330 million) since 2008. Reports the EFE agency.