Covid-19: Last minute of the coronavirus in Spain, live | The incidence of the coronavirus drops 58 points to 676 cases per 100,000 inhabitants | | Society

Mexico adds 449 deaths and 18,671 new cases of covid-19

Mexico has registered this Wednesday 449 new deaths and 18,671 infections by covid-19, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Since the start of the pandemic, the country has accumulated 5,455,237 cases and 316,941 deaths from coronavirus in total. Mexico is the sixteenth country in the world in number of confirmed infections and is the fifth with the most deaths from this cause, behind the United States, Brazil, India and Russia, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University. On February 10, the country reported 927 deaths, the highest figure during the current fourth wave, driven by the omicron variant since December. Health authorities acknowledge that, based on death certificates, the country may be close to 460,000 deaths and They estimate that Mexico actually accumulates 5,729,167 infections.

Of the confirmed infections, there are 60,990 active cases, who have presented symptoms during the last 14 days and account for about 1.1% of the total. The average occupancy of general beds in Mexican hospitals stands at 23% and that of intensive care at 17%, with a downward trend. As of Monday, half of the 32 states passed a green traffic light due to low epidemic risk, while the other 16 are yellow, due to medium risk. The person in charge of the pandemic in the country, Hugo López-Gatell, affirmed this Tuesday that the covid-19 pandemic in Mexico has now reached four weeks with “reductions in epidemic intensity” and “very substantial” advances in vaccination coverage.

Reports the EFE agency.