Covid-19: Last minute of the coronavirus, live | King Felipe VI, negative for coronavirus after eleven days | Society

The French Government does not see a fourth dose necessary for those over 80

The French Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, has considered this Sunday that it will not be necessary to apply a fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine to those over 80 years of age, something that Sweden has advocated. Véran argued on the RTL station that the scientific authorities do not see this reinforcement as opportune, taking into account that the current vaccines are “a little less adapted” to variants such as the omicron and that the laboratories are already developing new ones. “If that question had to be raised next fall, we would have more modern vaccines, better equipped to fight variants,” he said.

The minister said to take into consideration the downward phase in which the epidemic has entered and also the population’s fatigue with regard to vaccines: “One dose, two, three… The French say ‘enough is enough’. We will vaccinate when it is absolutely necessary”. Until this Saturday, 54.1 million people in France had received at least one dose, a figure equivalent to 80.4% of the total population, and 53.1 million have the complete vaccination schedule (78.8%) . Currently, according to the latest figures from the health authorities, there are 28,632 patients hospitalized for covid-19 and 2,918 in intensive care units, which represents a net decrease of 562 and 52 people, respectively, in one day. (Eph)