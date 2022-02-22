Covid-19: Last minute of the coronavirus, live | The incidence drops 133 points since Friday and stands at 786 cases per 100,000 inhabitants | Society

Mexico adds 98 deaths and 4,832 new cases of covid-19

Mexico has registered this Monday 98 new deaths and 4,832 infections by covid-19, as reported by the Ministry of Health. Since the start of the pandemic, the country has added 5,418,257 cases and accumulates 315,786 deaths in total from the coronavirus. With these data, Mexico is the sixteenth country in the world in number of confirmed infections and is the fifth with the most deaths from this cause, behind the United States, Brazil, India and Russia, according to the Johns Hopkins University count.

On February 10, the country reported 927 deaths, the highest figure during the current fourth wave, driven by the omicron variant since December. The health authorities recognize that, based on death certificates, the country may be close to 460,000 deaths and estimate that Mexico actually accumulates 5,685,828 infections. Of the confirmed infections, there are 64,402 active cases, which have presented symptoms during the last 14 days and account for about 1.1% of the total. The average occupancy of general beds in Mexican hospitals stands at 25% and that of intensive care at 17%, with a downward trend. As of this Monday, half of the 32 states went to a green traffic light due to low epidemic risk, while the other 16 are yellow, due to medium risk.

Reports the EFE agency.