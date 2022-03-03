Covid-19: Last minute of the coronavirus today in Spain and the world, live | Society

Infections, deaths and hospitalizations due to COVID drop in Madrid

The Community of Madrid has reported 2,218 new coronavirus infections this Friday, 335 fewer than the previous day, and eleven deaths in hospitals, nine fewer than yesterday, while hospital admissions fall and the number of patients in hospitals remains stable. intensive care units (ICU). Of the 2,218 new positives registered in the region, 1,185 were diagnosed in the last twenty-four hours, according to the latest daily epidemiological report from the Community of Madrid.

The number of infections has dropped by 844 compared to the same day last week, since on Friday, February 18, there were 3,062 infections, compared to 2,218 today. Floor admissions have dropped from 939 yesterday to 878 today, while the number of critical patients in the ICU has remained at 172 yesterday and today. Hospital admissions have also dropped compared to a week ago, since last Friday there were 1,197 patients on the ward and 199 critical patients in the ICU. According to the data provided this Friday by the Ministry of Health, the accumulated incidence of 14 days in the Madrid region continues to fall and stands at 398.67 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (on Thursday it was 435.55), below 613, 15 cases of the national average. (Eph)