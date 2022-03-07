COVID-19: Minsa reports 36 deaths and 3,517 new infections in the last 24 hours RMMN | PERU

The Ministry of Health (Minsa) informed Today, Sunday March 6that a total of 211,108 people died from COVID-19 in the country in the last 24 hours.

With this number, the death toll from the deadly virus in Peru rose by 36. In addition, 3,517 infections were registered in the last week (1,609 in the last 24 hours), bringing the total number of infected people to 3,527,549.

The Minsa also reported that there is a total of 1,762 hospitalized patientsof which 793 are on mechanical ventilation in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Vaccinations in Peru

So far, Peru has received more than 26 million vaccines from Sinopharm, more than 41 million from Pfizer, and more than 5 million from AstraZeneca. All of these are applied according to the programming by age groups established by the Government after prioritizing health personnel, older adults and members of the National Police, Armed Forces and Firefighters.

Immunization in Peru began in February, after the arrival of the first batch of vaccines from China (Sinopharm). To date, vaccination continues throughout the country.

In Lima, Callao and other regions children are already vaccinated from 5 years of age.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

Lima: COVID-19 infections in children are reduced from 40 to 2 cases per day https://www.latina.pe/noticias