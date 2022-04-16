COVID-19: New lockdowns in China may affect the world’s largest iPhone factory

The decision of the local authorities to confine several areas of the Zhengzhou Airport Economic Area, in the province of Henan (China), puts in trouble the world’s largest iPhone mobile phone assembly plant located there, belonging to Foxconn Technology .

The announcement of the confinement was released last night with immediate effect and implies the prohibition of movement in the affected areas.

The factory staff underwent PCR tests in recent days, as published today by the newspaper South China Morning Post.

At the moment neither Foxconn nor Apple have commented on the consequences of these measures, which could compromise the technology giant’s supply chain, already affected by the forced stoppage of other suppliers located in the east of the country such as Pegatron Corp (in the province of of Jiangsu) and Quanta Computer (Shanghai).

Foxconn has already had to close its plants in Shenzhen (south) for two weeks, although they have already restarted production.

Restrictions affect industry

The harsh containment measures Chinawhich insists on applying its policy of zero COVID-19 and has confined millions of people in the face of the large outbreaks caused by the omicron variant, have already had an impact on the supply chains of the Asian country by causing an uninterrupted trickle of stoppages in production and transport.

He Xiaopeng, co-founder and president of Xpeng, one of the leading electric vehicle manufacturers in Chinawarned on Friday that this industry could be forced to suspend production in May if its suppliers in the eastern metropolis of Shanghai, which remains under strict confinement, are still unable to reactivate their factories due to restrictions.

Huawei CEO and CEO of the technology company’s smart automotive solutions business unit, Yu Chengdong, also shared the pessimistic forecasts for industrial supply chains due to the confinement in Shanghai, home to 26 million people.

(With information from EFE)

