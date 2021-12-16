Covid-19 nightmare, official: the decision of Rome

Roma are preparing to close the first half of the season. With the away match in Bergamo at the gates, the club has made an official decision. Here is the move against the Covid-19 nightmare.

The Giallorossi are expected from two fundamental matches to close the first round. Saturday afternoon the big match at Atalanta, then on 22 December Sampdoria will arrive at the Olimpico. The latest decision of the Giallorossi company is official, once again the pandemic complicates the team’s plans.

There Rome is preparing to close the calendar year and the first round Serie A. So far 9 wins, one draw and 7 defeats in the league that are worth the sixth place in cohabitation with Juventus. The last two matches could be decisive for the Giallorossi’s mid-season balance sheet, still 8 points away from the top four positions. Saturday afternoon there will be the big match against Atalanta, orobics in great shape who have not known defeats in the league since early October. Given the complexity of the tender, combined with the nightmare of the Covid-19 pandemic, a new decision in Rome is official.

Read also: Calciomercato Roma, Mourinho satisfied | Double shot in midfield

Covid-19 nightmare, the new decision of Rome is official

Mourinho knows how important the next two races can be. Starting with the Gewiss Stadium match against Atalanta, the Portuguese coach demands a compact and level performance from his players. With the nightmare of pandemic which directly touched the team, see Cristante, Villar and the young Felix, the company made a new decision in view of the next few days.

No Christmas party at the Giallorossi house, the next race is too important and the pandemic alarm for society is still alive. No ritual toast therefore, the traditional event officially canceled. Mourinho locks up his Rome, hoping that new reasons to celebrate will soon arrive. Perhaps with the nightmare of the pandemic behind them, Roma meanwhile protects itself by armoring Trigoria in the coming days.