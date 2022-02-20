COVID-19: Nine additional deaths bring cumulative total to 4,078

The Health Department reported today, Saturday, nine deaths from COVID-19bringing the total accumulated in this line to 4,078 since the emergency began in Puerto Rico until today.

The agency explained that seven of the deceased were not vaccinated and two had only two doses (no booster).

At noon, Health detailed that the deceased were between 56 and 84 years old. The deaths occurred between February 10 and 18.

“Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is the solution. The booster dose gives you the necessary tools to be protected.″, the agency said in a tweet.

So far this month, Health has reported 145 deaths from the virus.

The average number of deaths of unvaccinated people per 100,000 -in a period of 30 days- is 26; in the case of vaccinated (with two doses) it is 12; and in terms of vaccinated with booster doses it is 4.

In total, they have been reported in the last 30 days:

195 deaths of people not vaccinated of a population of 635,269 (this population figure is constantly changing as people get vaccinated).

deaths of people of a population of 635,269 (this population figure is constantly changing as people get vaccinated). 218 deaths of people vaccinated (partially without the booster dose) out of a population of 1,506,290 (this population number is constantly changing as people reach the time they are eligible to receive the booster).

deaths of people (partially without the booster dose) out of a population of 1,506,290 (this population number is constantly changing as people reach the time they are eligible to receive the booster). 72 deaths of people vaccinated with the drug booster out of a population of 1,052,135 (this population figure is constantly changing, depending on the number of people receiving that dose).

Demographics of the deceased:

COVID-19 deaths reported in the February 19, 2022 report. (Capture)

While, the number of hospitalized patients decreased to 153, which are divided into: 143 adults and 10 pediatric patients. This represents a drop of five cases compared to Friday. One pediatric patient was reported to be in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), as were 28 adults.

On the other hand, the positivity rate was 7.19%, which means that 7 out of 100 tests are positive for the disease. The figure is close to the 5% recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The average number of daily cases in a seven-day period is 122, while the number of probable cases amounts to 172.

Pfizer’s booster dose is available to people 12 years of age and older, five months after completing the two-dose series. Those inoculated with Moderna must be 18 years of age or older and wait five months after the second dose. Those vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson can receive the booster after two months of booster from the single dose.

Regarding vaccination, the agency reported that 2,917,238 eligible people aged 5 years and over (94.8%) have received at least one dose of the authorized vaccines. Of these, 2,612,221 (84.9%) have completed the dose series.

At least 157,355 children between the ages of 5 and 11 have received a dose of the vaccine Pfizer. In addition, 1,251,117 people aged 12 years or older have the booster dose, out of a population of 2,272,273 eligible to receive it (55.1%).