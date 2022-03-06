COVID-19: one additional death and 73 people hospitalized in Puerto Rico

The Health Department reported today, Sunday, an additional death from COVID-19bringing the total number of victims to 4,134 in almost two years of the pandemic.

Through a tweet, the agency reported that the person who died was vaccinated against the virus, but did not have the booster dose.

So far this year, 815 deaths from the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus have accumulated on the island. January has been the deadliest month of the pandemic, with 607 deaths. At the moment, the island averages two daily deaths.

The average number of deaths of unvaccinated people per 100,000 –in a period of 30 days– is 13; in the case of vaccinated (with two doses) it is 5; and for those vaccinated with a booster dose, it is 2.

In total, they have been reported in the last 30 days:

92 deaths of people not vaccinated out of a population of 557,446 (this population number is constantly changing as people get vaccinated).

out of a population of 557,446 (this population number is constantly changing as people get vaccinated). 82 deaths of people vaccinated (partially without the booster dose) out of a population of 1,298,219 (this population number is constantly changing as people reach the time they are eligible to receive the booster).

(partially without the booster dose) out of a population of 1,298,219 (this population number is constantly changing as people reach the time they are eligible to receive the booster). 35 deaths of people vaccinated with the drug booster out of a population of 1,338,029 (this population figure is constantly changing, depending on the number of people receiving that dose).

On the other hand, the total number of hospitalized for the disease dawned at 73, which is two fewer patients compared to the figure for yesterday, Saturday.

The figure is divided into 63 adults and 10 pediatric patients.

Meanwhile, the preliminary positivity rate – updated at 7:00 am – amounts to 4.54%, below the 5% recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO). Experts on the island recommend 3%.

“A booster dose helps you stimulate your immune response,” Health emphasized.

The reinforcement of Pfizer it is available to people 12 years of age and older, five months after completing the two-dose series. Those inoculated with modern they must be 18 years of age or older and wait five months after the second dose. Those vaccinated with Johnson & Johnsonthey can receive the booster after two months of booster from the single dose.