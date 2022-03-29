COVID-19 outbreak increases positive sentiment among Spanish travelers about health and wellness holidays

According to a recent report by Global Data, ‘Raw Market Intelligence: Spain (2022), ‘The impact of the epidemic on mental health has led to a growing demand for health and wellness holidays among Spanish travellers. These types of trips range from spas and leisure activities to retreats focused on areas such as diet, meditation and yoga. These holidays can help relieve stress and anxiety and promote a healthy body and mind.

Travel and tourism analyst Craig Bradley comments on GlobalData: “Like many countries in Europe, the epidemic has had a significant impact on the mental health of residents of Spain. The expense has forced many Spanish residents to assess their mental well-being.

In a study conducted by GlobalData’s Q3 2021 Global Consumer Survey, Spanish sentiment was compared to a similar questionnaire completed before the epidemic in Q3 2019. With 13% of Spaniards surveyed in the latest survey , the demand for health and wellness permits has increased by 5%. Now they generally claim to take this type of vacation. This increase is significant for the health and wellness sector and shows a change in the tastes of Spanish consumers in two years.

The increase in demand is linked to the growing concern for public health in Spain. In GlobalData’s Q2 2021 Global Consumer Survey, 29% of Spanish respondents said they were “too concerned” about their mental health due to the infection, with 30% saying they were “very concerned”.

Bradley added: “As 2022 becomes the most promising year for the travel industry, companies have the opportunity to re-engage with the Spanish market, a marketing vacation that improves physical and mental well-being.”

