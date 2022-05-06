COVID-19 Outbreak on Carnival Cruise Ship Leaving Miami – NBC 7 Miami

MIAMI – Many passengers on a Carnival cruise ship that departed from Miami are now in the Seattle area due to testing positive for COVID-19 or being in contact with someone who is sick.

Carnival did not confirm how many people tested positive on its cruise ship, but passengers say it was more than 100.

Carnival told us that there were no serious health problems aboard the cruise ship and said that the company is sharing the costs of the quarantine hotel for the passengers.

THE CRUISE DEPARTED FROM MIAMI TO SEATTLE

“The minute I was diagnosed with COVID-19, I stopped feeling safe,” says Darren Sieferston, who was on a Carnival cruise from Miami to Seattle.

“They didn’t have enough staff to deal with this emergency that was going on,” he says.

Now he is in a hotel undergoing quarantine, after he tested positive for COVID-19 after boarding the ship.

Darren along with a large number of other people tested positive for the virus during the 16-day trip. He says Carnival’s reaction to the situation was chaotic.

“They were overwhelmed and did not have a plan to act with about 200 people affected by the disease.”

Darren and other passengers said they had to wait hours for food and were not properly isolated.

The new Ómicron variant has again forced the suspension of several cruises this year and cruise companies are reinforcing their sanitary measures once again.

And they add that they could not contact medical personnel.

We couldn’t call anyone. There was no one to call. You basically called them and it rang and rang all day.