COVID-19 Positivity Rate in Puerto Rico Increases to 27.18%

The positivity rate of COVID-19 in Puerto Rico increased this Friday to 27.18%, according to the preliminary report of the Health Department which was posted at 6:00 am, while also reporting five new deaths from the virus.

A similar positivity rate had not been reported on the island since last January 10when the island was going through the spike in infections caused by the omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, according to the biostatistics portal of Professor Rafael Irizarry.

The increase in positivity coincides with a spike in the total number of hospitalized people, which from yesterday to today added 16 new patients to now stand at 342.

The total number of patients, according to the agency, is divided between 281 adults and 61 minors.

Yesterday, in an interview with The new dayDr. Gerardo Tosca, president of the Puerto Rican Society of Pediatrics, warned that pediatric cases continue to increase.

“They have risen (pediatric cases) more than usual. Some have nasal congestion, others sore throat or gastrointestinal symptoms, but there is also a virus of vomiting and diarrhea, rotavirus and dengue. Not every fever is COVID. Everything is mixing. You have to have a lot of clinical judgment, ”she maintained.

On the other hand, The five new deaths as a result of the virus increased the accumulated total in this line to 4,250.

According to Health, the deaths correspond to two people vaccinated, but without a booster dose, and three who already had their vaccination cycle completed, including the booster dose.

Since the Federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA, in English) authorized the use of vaccines against COVID-19, the scientific and medical community affirmed that the drug did not prevent infection with the virus, but it did reduce the chances of suffering from severe symptoms and death.

Overall, in the last 30 days: 16 deaths in unvaccinated people, 26 deaths in vaccinated people, and 26 deaths in booster vaccinated people have been reported.

The Dr Angeles Rodriguezformer state epidemiologist, yesterday described the situation to this medium as “alarming” and expressed concern about the possibility of underreporting cases due to positive results that are not reported to the agency.

“The situation is more alarming than what has been said. There is an underreporting (of cases) due to home tests. The numbers do not reflect the seriousness of what is happening. It is probably twice as much,” he said about the COVID tests that are purchased at the pharmacy level and whose results do not enter the official Health statistics.

The rest of the epidemiological and statistical data will be expanded at noon.

stay connected to elnuevodia.com for the expansion of this story.

With information from the journalist Marga Parés Alicea.