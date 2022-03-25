COVID-19: Positivity rate increases this Friday to 5.98%

The Department of Health reported on Friday morning, in its COVID-19 report that the positivity rate stood at 5.98%at times when Scientists and health professionals urged to reinforce preventive measures to avoid facing a rebound in the disease again.

This morning, the agency had reported a preliminary positivity rate of 6.02%, but the number was adjusted in the full report as of 11:00 a.m.

The positivity rate was at 5.35% yesterday at noon, while just two weeks ago it stood at 3.62%. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that it be no more than 5%, while experts on the island recommend 3%.

The rise in infections coincides with the government’s relaxation of measures against COVID-19, which came into force on March 10.

Yesterday, in an interview with The new day, Dr. Marcos López Casillas, research manager of the Public Health Trust, pointed out that the increase in the positivity rate has been constant in recent weeks. In terms of age, he indicated that positivity is greater than 5% in those under 0 to 19 years of age, in addition to the line from 20 to 39 years of age and those over 75 years of age.

On the other hand, 54 people remain hospitalized, one less than yesterday, Thursday. This figure is divided into 41 adults and 13 pediatric patients. Of those hospitalized, five adults are in an Intensive Care Unit.

No new deaths from the virus were reported, therefore, the number of accumulated deaths remains at 4,159. So far this year there have been 838 deaths from this disease, most of them in the group of 80 years or older (393).

“Any person over 12 years of age can receive the booster dose. Get vaccinated!” the unit recalled in a tweet.

While, the average number of confirmed cases – in a period of seven days – amounted to 70while the average number of probable cases is 112.