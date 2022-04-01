COVID-19 Positivity Rate Increases to 7.31%

The positivity rate of COVID-19 in Puerto Rico increased this Friday to 7.31%, reported at noon the Health Department.

According to the agency’s data BioPortal, this percentage shows a pattern of growth in this line that began in early Marchafter a brief period of time in which the figure remained at 3%.

On this occasion, a percentage of this 7% epidemiological figure had not been registered on the island since February 16, when the number was 7.38%, according to the agency.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that the positivity rate not be greater than 5%, while experts on the island recommend 3%.

The doctor carmen zorillaresearcher and professor at the Medical Sciences Campus (RCM) of the University of Puerto Rico (UPR), pointed out that although there are fluctuations in the positivity rate, the number of hospitalized patients, and mortality, it is not yet possible to speak of a rebound .

“(The rebound) is defined by two types of numbers: one, the positivity rate that must be between 8 and 9.9 percent, that we are not there today. But, what I do believe we have arrived at or are about to arrive at is what is called the incidence rate of cases, which is between 50 and 99 per 100,000 (inhabitants), “he said in a radio interview (Radio Isla 1320).

The expert also pointed out that although the positivity rate has increased, it has not been at the speed with which it occurred in December, when the last spike occurred and rose to more than 30%.

Zorrilla urged people to resume precautionary measures to avoid contagion, such as the use of masks, and check when their last dose was and inoculate themselves with the fourth if they are eligible, according to the authorization of the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDAfor its acronym in English) FDA.

The FDA approved the second booster dose of vaccines against COVID-19 of Pfizer and Moderna for people older than 50 years and some immunosuppressed. The second booster shot can start four months after the first.

From elsewhere, the total number of hospitalized patients COVID-19 was placed at 41and is broken down into 37 adults and four pediatric patients, Salud reported in a tweet.

“Adults over 50 years of age and eligible people can now receive the second booster of the COVID-19 vaccine,” the agency said.

The agency reported no new deaths in its most recent report, leaving the total at 4,170.

Meanwhile, the average number of confirmed cases – in a period of seven days – amounts to 100, while the average number of probable cases is 197.

Regarding vaccination, 2,947,998 eligible persons aged 5 years and older (95.8%) have received at least one dose of the licensed vaccines. Of these, 2,661,952 (86.5%) have completed the dose series.

In addition, 169,254 children between the ages of 5 and 11 have received a dose of the vaccine Pfizer. In addition, 1,416,080 people aged 12 years or older have the booster dose, out of a population of 2,373,440 eligible to receive it (59.7%).

The Pfizer booster is available to people 12 years of age and older, five months after completing the two-dose series. Those inoculated with Moderna must be 18 years of age or older and wait five months after the second dose. Those vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson can receive the booster two months after the single dose.

In addition, the FDA has approved a second booster dose for those older than 50 years of age or those who are immunocompromised. These people will be able to receive this dose only after four months have passed since the first booster dose they received.