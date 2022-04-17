COVID-19 positivity rate rises to 19.42%

The positivity rate of COVID-19 dawned this Sunday at 19.42%, a slight increase compared to 19.29% registered yesterday, Saturday, according to the Health Department.

The percentage was confirmed The new day by the agency’s press spokeswoman, Lisdian Acevedo, as the data portal on the pandemic continues to face problems.

Health experts warned yesterday that the positivity rate could continue to rise this next week in the face of a decrease in security and protection measures against the coronavirus, especially during the celebration of Holy Week.

Through a tweet, Health reported that the total number of people hospitalized for the virus stood at 127, which means seven more patients in the past 24 hours.

The amount is divided into 94 adults and 33 pediatric patients. Yesterday, the total was broken down between 91 adult and 29 pediatric cases. It is unknown how many patients are in intensive care.

On the other hand, the agency did not report new deaths from the coronavirus, so the cumulative total of deaths remains at 4,185.

“Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is still the safest way to reduce the risk of getting seriously ill,” Health said.

According to the COVID-19 Monitoring Report, which contains Health data analyzed by Dr. rafael irizarryprofessor of the Harvard University, 77% of the island had a high transmission of the virus on Thursday with a positivity of 10% or more, which represents 60 of the 78 municipalities. Yesterday, the number of villages increased to 65, which is 83%.