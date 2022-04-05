COVID-19 positivity rate rises to 9.25%

The positivity rate of COVID-19 in Puerto Rico rose this Tuesday to 9.25%, which implies an increase of two percentage points compared to yesterday’s number, reported this morning the Health Department.
According to the agency’s data BioPortal, This percentage shows a pattern of growth in this line that began in early March.after a brief period in which the figure remained at 3%.
In addition, a percentage of 9% in this line had not been registered on the island since February 14, when the figure was 9.04%, according to the agency.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that the positivity rate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus not be greater than 5%, while experts on the island recommend 3%.
“Monoclonal and antiviral treatments are effective against the severity of the virus,” the agency said in a tweet.
The agency reported a single death in its report today, so the total accumulated deaths in this line rose to 4,171. The reported death corresponds to a person who was not vaccinated against the virus, according to Health.
From elsewhere, the total number of hospitalized patients COVID-19 was placed at 48and is broken down into 42 adults and six pediatric patients, informed Salud.
The rest of the epidemiological and demographic data will be expanded at noon.
