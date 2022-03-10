COVID-19: Preliminary positivity rate stands at 3.34%

The Health Department reported today, Thursday, two new deaths COVID-19 which raised the accumulated total in this line in Puerto Rico to 4,146, while the preliminary positivity was 3.34%, close to the 3% recommended by experts on the island.

According to the agency, none of the deceased was vaccinated.

“If you have a positive diagnosis for COVID-19 and pre-existing health conditions, there are medications that your doctor can prescribe as part of your health care,” the agency recalled in a tweet.

The average number of deaths of unvaccinated people per 100,000 -in a period of 30 days- is 11; in the case of vaccinated (with two doses) it is 4; and for those vaccinated with a booster dose, it is 1.

In total, they have been reported in the last 30 days:

84 deaths of people not vaccinated of a population of 552,931 (this population number is constantly changing as people get vaccinated).

deaths of people of a population of 552,931 (this population number is constantly changing as people get vaccinated). 70 deaths of people vaccinated (partially without the booster dose) out of a population of 1,288,272 (this population number is constantly changing as people reach the time they are eligible to receive the booster).

deaths of people (partially without the booster dose) out of a population of 1,288,272 (this population number is constantly changing as people reach the time they are eligible to receive the booster). 32 deaths of people vaccinated with the drug booster out of a population of 1,352,491 (this population figure is constantly changing, depending on the number of people receiving that dose).

On the other hand, 52 people remain hospitalized for the virus, one more than yesterday, Wednesday. Of these, eight are pediatric patients and 44 adults.

The rest of the epidemiological and demographic data will be updated at noon.