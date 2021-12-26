“Covid-19 retreats”. What really happened in the Balkans

Contagions at an all-time low, deaths in decline, pressure on hospitals eased. L’wave of Covid-19 that overwhelmed theEastern Europe it has passed, however, leaving tens of thousands of victims on the battlefield. In most of the Balkan countries the virus has circulated without particular obstacles within the various city communities, facilitated by the low vaccination rate and by the resistance of local no vaxes. At the end of two or three months, nothing short of hell, those same governments are now starting to breathe again. But the price they paid was very high.

What the case of the Balkans teaches us

What happened in the Balkans can be considered an interesting case study. What happens when SARS-CoV-2 fails to meet vaccine resistance? The answer is simple: sooner or later every wave of Covid is destined to end naturally, regardless of whether there are high levels in a given country or not. vaccination rates. However, we need to examine how much health devastation each wave brings. It is obvious that in a nation where vaccination coverage is close to 50% of the population, the virus will face a highway. And it is equally obvious that in such a scenario the number of cases and deaths will be much higher than elsewhere, not to mention the pressure on health systems.

In Eastern Europe this is exactly what happened: the wave is over. If we take a look at the updated epidemiological risk map published by the ECDC, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, we notice how Europe is marked by a very specific color: dark red, an index of over 500 infections. every 100 thousand inhabitants in the last two weeks. If we shift our gaze to the right, different colors appear, including yellow and green, confirming a much better situation.

Welcome to Romania, where just over 40% of the population is fully vaccinated with two doses. And where, a few days ago, dozens of far-right no vax protesters attempted to break into the Romanian parliament, where the imposition of the green pass to go to work was being discussed. In Bucharest and the surrounding area, the new cases have gone from reaching 20 thousand cases in October to a few hundred, to be precise 598 on Christmas day. Trends of this kind have also occurred in Slovenia, Bulgaria, Croatia And Slovakia. Why have poorly vaccinated countries managed to break down the contagion curve?

A very high price

In the last three months, the aforementioned Romania has had to bury over 30 thousand corpses; in the same period Italy counted 5 thousand deaths. There difference it is obvious. And it becomes even more evident if we read the data in proportion to the number of inhabitants of the two countries, given that Romania has a third of Italy. In Bulgaria, where vaccinated people barely reach 30%, it went even worse: Sofia boasts the sad record of 5 thousand deaths (out of 7 million inhabitants).