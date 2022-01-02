Covid-19 risk, Juventus-Naples and Atalanta-Turin in the sights of the ASL
The Coronavirus returns to be threatening also for Italian football, the expectation is growing for the Lega council which will be staged in the morning, on the agenda the possible postponement of the championship days scheduled for 6 and 9 January, in addition to the possible postponement of the Italian Super Cup.
Lega Serie A wants to play on January 6th and 9th
The intention would seem to be not to make changes to the current program, but any worsening of an already complicated situation would force us to take drastic decisions to avoid future worsening.
Juventus, risk of outbreak: skip the match with Napoli?
However, it will not depend only on the intention of the Serie A League, but also on how much the local ASL decide to get in the way on a case-by-case basis: Juventus-Napoli is at the center of attention with three confirmed cases per team, but if for the Neapolitan team they are footballers from abroad, as regards the bianconeri there is the risk of an outbreak considering also the delicate scenario relating to the Under 23. There are 12 positives in the team group for the Serie C formation.
Atalanta-Turin is also at risk, a grenade emergency
The Piedmontese authorities could intervene, among other things, to stop Turin: currently there are four positive players in the grenade group, plus a staff member, the group has been quarantined by the ASL. Further tests on the players will be carried out in the morning, and only afterwards will regular training be carried out in view of the next match against Atalanta.