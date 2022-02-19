Covid-19: risk of dying from the virus if not vaccinated, according to the Ministry of Health – Health

When comparing the COVID-19 mortality and hospitalization rates between vaccinated and unvaccinated, these vary significantly according to age groups, according to the technical report of the ‘Hope Cohort’ study released by the Ministry of Health.

Specifically, when defining the rates per hundred thousand inhabitants with respect to hospitalization between 20 and 29 years of age, in a sample analyzed between March 7, 2021 and February 5, 2022, it was found that the rate of no vaccinated was 48.4, while that of the vaccinated was 30.8. On the other hand, in the same age group, the mortality of the unvaccinated was 16.2 and that of the vaccinated was 2.2.

With the above, it can be said that those who were not fully vaccinated were 7.3 times more likely to die from covid-19 than those who were immunized.

However, these ratios (ratio of the vaccinated rates to those of the unvaccinated) with respect to mortality between 30 and 39 years old reached 65.1 against 3.3, so it can be concluded that in that age group the risk of dying for the unvaccinated is twenty times higher.

Under the same parameters, it can be seen, for example, that between 40 and 49 years of age, the mortality rate from covid-19 among the unvaccinated was 123.2, while among the vaccinated it was 7.8 in a ratio of 24, 7, which can be translated as those who were not vaccinated were 24.7 times more likely to die from the virus.

According to the National Vaccination Plan, the country exceeds 80% of its population with at least one dose of the covid-19 vaccine. Photo: Medellin’s town hall

It is noteworthy that above 80 years of age these ratios tend to equalize. The report shows that the death rate from covid-19 among those who were not vaccinated of this population was 1,993.1, while that of the vaccinated was 1,428.5, so there is a rate ratio of 1.4, the lowest in the investigation after that of 70 to 79 years, which it was 3.

These statistical comparisons, while low, are significantly biased in favor of death in the statistical context of those who were immunized.

The analysis also accounts for the ratio of these rates both in hospitalization and in deaths from covid-19 between unvaccinated and fully vaccinated, who also have booster doses.

It was found, for example, that between 50 and 59 years of age, the mortality rate from covid-19 among the unvaccinated was 413 and that of the vaccinated was just 0.9, in a rate ratio of 456.5, the highest of all the analysis and that, in other words, means that Those who were vaccinated with a booster within these ages had 456.5 times less probability of dying than those who were not vaccinated.

Under this parameter, the rate ratio for those over 80 was 9.4; between 70 and 79 years old, 20.8, and between 60 and 69, 51.6.

Although the study is clear that there are some biases, it certainly shows that vaccines essentially protect against severe disease and death in all age groups.

