Covid-19: severe illness can lead to cognitive decline similar to 20 years of aging

People who survived hospitalization for Covid-19 could suffer cognitive decline over time similar to that caused by aging between the ages of 50 and 70, according to a new study by a team of United Kingdom about the long-term effects of the disease.

The authors of the University of Cambridgecompared the performance of 46 adults who had survived severe illness from the virus SARS-CoV-2 on a computerized cognitive test battery. Unlike the results of 66,000 people, who were also, on average, 51 years old, the researchers determined that the former patients had less precision and speed in their responses for age.

The magnitude of the deterioration, as published by the team in the journal EClinicalMedicine, is similar to the effect of aging between 50 and 70 years.

“Covid generates problems in different organs, including the brain and our cognitive function and our psychological health,” he said in dialogue with Guardian one of the co-authors of the study, David Mennonfrom the Division of Anesthesiology in the Cambridge Department of Medicine.

The level of deterioration was related to the severity of the disease, according to the researcher. “If we can apply a vaccine and complete its doses, we will have a milder disease. So all of those issues are going to be minor,” he continued.

The team analyzed the performance of 46 former patients on cognitive tests on a computerized platform six months after discharge from the addenbrooke’s hospitalCambridge, between March and July 2020. All had been hospitalized for the severe form of Covid and a third had received mechanical ventilation.

For the tests, the Cognitron platform was used, which was developed by a team from the imperial college london for a BBC program that sought to measure the intelligence of the British population.

According to the publication, the researchers compared the results of the 46 people who had had Covid with that of 460 (10 for each case) who had not had the disease and had participated in the television series. For this pairing, not only the age and gender of the groups to be compared were taken into account, but also the educational level.

The group that had overcome Covid had less precision and speed to respond than the group without Covid. “What is most difficult for them is verbal reasoning,” Menon told the British media. In tests, this translated into difficulties in completing simple analogies of everyday activities (for example, laces are to shoes what buttons are to a jacket).

The researchers, as they point out, did not detect a robust difference between the level of cognitive deterioration at six and ten months of hospitalization, although they did identify signs of what could be an improvement, something that the team already anticipated that will advance with more studies. .