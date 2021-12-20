Covid-19, so Omicron advances in Italy

The impact of the Omicron variant also in our country. According to the bulletins of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità (ISS), 84 sequences of the Omicron variant have already been analyzed and deposited on the ICoGen platform, which receives reports from the network of over 70 regional laboratories coordinated by the ISS. It is a sort of “look” that allows you to evaluate a trend, reported through a snapshot that will be repeated in the next few days. It is the growth of cases linked to this variant that is sobering, considering that on Friday 17th there were only 55. The figure is growing strongly compared to the 55 present yesterday morning. According to the data, most of the reports (updated at 9 am on 18 December) came from Lombardy (33) and Campania (20, of which 7 related to the index case at the end of November), while in general the variant is reported in 13 regions (Lazio 8, Puglia 7, Veneto 5, Piedmont and Emilia Romagna 2, Abruzzo, Calabria, Liguria, Sardinia, Sicily, Tuscany 1) and 1 PA (Bolzano, 1).

How the network works

“The presence of Omicron was widely expected, in line with what has also been observed in other countries, and an increase in cases is likely in the coming days – explains Silvio Brusaferro, president of the ISS. The growth in the number of cases filed testifies to the efficiency of the monitoring network, and of the systems put in place to follow the evolution of the variant. The recommendations given so far remain fundamental, to start or complete the vaccination cycle even with the third dose, to use the mask when indicated and to follow individual and collective measures to minimize the spread of the virus “. The analysis of the variants is carried out in collaboration with over 70 laboratories of the individual regions / PA, which meet precise quality standards under the coordination of the ISS. From 29 April 2021, the platform for the genomic surveillance of the variants of SARS-CoV-2 (I-Co-Gen) is active, which allows to collect and analyze the sequences identified on the national territory and to communicate with international platforms. The platform allows you to issue ‘alerts’, indicating sequences of particular interest. The sequencing data are also reported in the “integrated surveillance system” which, in the context of all confirmed cases, collects, if available, the name of the variant of concern (VOC) identified by genotyping or sequencing. The strength of this system is that it is able to link the variant with the characteristics of the patient from which it was identified (age, vaccination status, residence, etc.). However, these data, given their complexity and articulation, require longer times to their consolidation and therefore are less timely.

What do we know now

There are still many questions in search of an answer on this variant, both in terms of protection linked to vaccination and in terms of the clinical picture it causes. The Omicron variant is known to be characterized by a large number of mutations, probably the highest seen so far. What does this mean in practice? This is the question that arises, even if it is suspected that this variant, entered in the VoC list, has characteristics of mutations that place it under close observation by the health authorities. The acronym VoC, unlike the voI (stands for variant of interest), in fact indicates that it is a variant that causes concern. Technically it is characterized by the acronym B.1.1.529 and to characterize it is precisely the number of mutations, higher than what has been observed up to now. There are some that have already been identified in the genetic heritage of already known viruses, while others are entirely new therefore it is not known what the possible repercussions could be both on the ability to transmit the virus and on the symptoms of the disease and, in fact, on the response to vaccines which remain the most effective defense weapon we have, together with the distancing measures and the use of masks. Therefore, neither should the recommendations be changed to get vaccinated or advice to limit possible infections, starting with the use of masks and physical distance.