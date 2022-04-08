Health

Covid-19: Some Shanghainese are “running out of food” amid strict lockdown

Photo of Zach Zach13 hours ago
Workers in protective gear sort bags of vegetables and groceries onto a truck for distribution to residents at a housing complex during the lockdown in Shanghai on April 5.

image source, Reuters

Caption,

The Shanghai government is under pressure to quickly deliver food supplies to the population.

Shanghai residents say they are running out of food amid the biggest Covid outbreak in the Chinese city yet.

The inhabitants are confined to their homes and they are prohibited from going out even for essential reasonslike shopping for groceries.

Nearly 20,000 new cases were reported in China’s largest city on Thursday, almost a new record.

Officials admit the city is facing “difficulties” but say they are trying to work it out.

