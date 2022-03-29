Covid-19: Spain enters the new phase of control of the pandemic with cases on the rise and hospitalizations on the decline | Society

The Ministry of Health has notified this Tuesday 466 cases of covid per 100,000 inhabitants within 14 days. This is the last incidence of covid that Spain will report with the traditional count of infected, case by case. Although in recent times this parameter had lost precision due to the constant delays in notification and the decision of some communities not to count the positives for self-diagnostic tests, it was still the most approximate indicator of the real circulation of the virus. This week, however, Spain has entered a new phase of pandemic control and stops counting those infected individually. In its place, a sentinel surveillance model will be imposed, like that of the flu, for which the systems still need months to prepare. The communities face this new stage, without mandatory testing or isolation of the general population, with the epidemic curve fluctuating in sawtooth – the incidence has risen five points since Friday – and hospital pressure is down: there are 492 people with covid in intensive care (ICU), 28% less than two weeks ago.

More information

Spain has turned the page of the pandemic. Or, at least, of the health crisis as it was conceived until now. The Ministry of Health and the communities have taken a giant leap in the management of the covid, even anticipating the surrounding countries that had always been ahead, and since this Monday, no tests or isolations have been carried out on the general population. Only for people over 60 years of age, vulnerable groups and in socio-sanitary environments; the others can lead a normal life if they have mild symptoms, although caution is recommended in their social relationships. Yes, the mandatory mask is maintained indoors, a measure that Health has not yet been encouraged to withdraw. The Government has been saying for weeks that it will do so “soon”, but this Tuesday it has asked for “prudence” without providing deadlines.

All this change comes at a time of “transition” in the epidemic curve, according to experts. The sixth wave has been going down for a couple of months and the next few weeks will be key to glimpse the next page of this health crisis: transmission may continue to drop, stabilize or rise again. There are no certainties. For now, the circulation of the virus is not as low as expected in February, when the incidence plummeted. The rate of infections has been stagnating in recent weeks and is now dancing between ups and downs, but always above 400 cases per 100,000, in the high transmission risk range.

In any case, the important indicators in this phase of the pandemic —those that measure the severity of the disease— are favorable: with more than 82% of Spaniards having completed the vaccination schedule, the vast majority of the population passes the covid from mild form and hospital pressure is low: barely 4% of available hospital beds are occupied by patients with covid (occupancy of ICU beds stands at 5.4%). In total there are 4,351 patients with covid admitted, 11% less than two weeks ago.

At the foot of the bed, Pere Domingo, covid coordinator of the Sant Pau Hospital in Barcelona, ​​points out that the beds occupied by patients due to the virus are emptying: in his center there are twenty infected patients between the plant and intensive care. “We have been improving little by little. We never get to zero. We have few patients and they are patients who have many underlying diseases and can get complicated when they become infected”, explains the doctor. The new covid surveillance system, assures Domingo, will not affect hospitals, which are considered by the Health protocol to be vulnerable environments: “We will continue to do all the appropriate methods to diagnose patients: patients who arrive at the hospital and need to be admitted, will to be screened. Because we cannot risk having infected patients spreading the virus.” Despite the current low hospital pressure due to covid, the Sant Pau doctor warns: “There are few patients and fortunately they have covid, not covid. But let’s not trust. What is certain is that this is not over. More will come.”

Alberto Infante, emeritus professor of International Health at the National School of Health of the Carlos III Health Institute, agrees with Domingo’s message of caution and warns that, in Spain, “the incidence remains very high and there are three million people who they are not vaccinated or with the complete schedule”. The health specialist, who sees the implementation of the new pandemic control model as “premature”, warns that looking only at hospital occupancy to analyze the evolution of the pandemic is “putting a bias on surveillance” and they can escape things, such as the appearance of new variants or changes in the dynamics of the virus.

relieve primary care

The new surveillance model can help, however, to alleviate the workloads of primary care, constantly saturated by the mix of its own ordinary activity, the follow-up of those positive with covid and also the volume of patients who come to be done. tests. María Fernández, president of the Spanish Society of Family and Community Medicine, hopes that the pressure on care will be reduced: “We hope that there will be less workload and bureaucracy because we will stop doing tests and activities that were not necessary, but some things need to be clarified. things, like what is going to happen with the results of the pharmacy self-tests, if they are going to be recorded… There are issues that are not well defined”.

In Europe, the circulation of the virus is also high: in France, the United Kingdom, Italy or Belgium, for example, the incidence triples that registered in Spain, although hospitalizations remain stable. The omicron is also expanding in China and the country, which continues with its zero covid strategy, has ordered the strict confinement in two phases of the 26 million inhabitants of Shanghai. In Spain, the sublineage of the ómicron variant that already extends through neighboring countries is also gaining presence: the so-called BA.2 accounts for between 40% and 86% of the samples analyzed, according to the community.

The next few weeks will hold the key to where the coronavirus is going. The experts do not expect big shocks in the short term, but they do not have everything with them either. Salvador Peiró, epidemiologist at the Foundation for the Promotion of Health and Biomedical Research of the Valencian Community, assured Europa Press that “until well into spring”, all the scenarios being considered are “calm”. “Unless a new, more transmissible and complicated variant appears,” he clarifies.