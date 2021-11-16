Covid-19, swabs and vaccination campaign in the municipal pharmacies of Siena

From Tuesday 16 November the municipal pharmacies of Siena 1, 2 and 3 will start administering the tampons. Reservations, both for tampons and for vaccines, can only be made using the booking portal on the institutional web page of the ASP at the following web address: www.asp.siena.it. By clicking on the red “Booking Portal” button.

Buffer times:

• PHARMACY 1: Swabs are carried out on Tuesdays from 11.30 to 13.30, Friday from 8.00 to 10.00;

• PHARMACY 2: Swabs are carried out on Tuesdays from 11.30 to 13.30, Friday from 8.00 to 10.00;

• PHARMACY 3: Swabs are carried out on Mondays from 8 to 13 and from 17.30 to 19. On Tuesdays from 17 to 18.30, On Wednesdays from 8 to 10 and from 17 to 18.30. Thursdays from 8 to 10. Fridays from 18.30 to 19.30 and Saturdays from 14.30 to 19.30

The COVID-19 vaccination campaign also begins on November 17 at the headquarters of the MUNICIPAL PHARMACY 3.

The vaccinations will be carried out in principle on Wednesday and Thursday, (taking into account that the doses are delivered the previous Tuesday by the ASL).

In particular, it is specified that pharmacies:

they can carry out the vaccination using Pfizer vaccines (2 doses for all over 12, excluding the frail);

they can carry out the complete vaccination cycle with the 2 Pfizer doses in which the second dose must be done at 21 days and no longer at 42 days (in any case no later than 42 days);

they can do the Pfizer single dose vaccination for patients recovered from Covid-19 provided that the vaccination is preferably performed within 6 months of infection and in any case no later than 12 months of recovery;

they can administer the second Pfizer dose for those who have had the first in another place as long as they have their medical domicile in the Tuscany region;

can booster with the Pfizer booster dose 6 months after the completion of the primary vaccination course (regardless of where they did it and with which vaccine) starting from the following subjects:

• those over 80;

• to those over 60

• staff serving in the nursing homes;

• healthcare and healthcare personnel (including pharmacy operators).