COVID-19 Test to Treat Sites Launch in SLO County

San Luis Obispo, CA—Seven pharmacies and clinics in San Luis Obispo County have launched COVID-19 Test to Treat services to provide rapid testing for COVID-19, a medical consultation as appropriate, and prescription treatment for anti-viral pills Paxlovid if appropriate for the patient. Test to Treat was developed to address the need for quick, lifesaving treatment for those facing high risk for severe illness from COVID-19, particularly those who are age 65 and older or have health conditions that increase the risk for severe COVID-19. Treatment is most effective when started within the first few days of illness, before symptoms become severe. Currently, participating locations include:

Test to Treat hours vary by location. Sites generally charge a fee for testing and medical consultation, and most will bill insurance for this cost. The medication itself, if prescribed, is free of charge. It is a good idea to call ahead to confirm hours and ask any specific questions about cost. For Cambria Drug & Gift and BestCare Pharmacy, treatment may not be immediate but will be within 24-48 hours.

COVID-19 treatment is also available at other pharmacies and clinics in SLO County, by prescription or physician referral. Health officials encourage those who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 to test early and call their doctor if the test is positive. A new online Treatment Locator Tool helps individuals locate treatment nearby.

Additional SLO County Test to Treat sites are expected to launch in the weeks ahead.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit slopublichealth.org/COVID19 or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. Phone assistance is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 am to 5 pm