COVID-19 Testing for LAUSD Students After Break – NBC Los Angeles

Spring is here and the Easter eggs have been found, which means students in Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) schools will soon be heading back to class. But LAUSD has one request for families before students meet in person once again: get tested for COVID-19.

LAUSD wants families to test their students before sending them back to school and to keep students who test positive at home in an effort to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks in schools.

The district filed its petition on Twitter Sunday night.

“Los Angeles Unified provided rapid test kits to all students,” the statement said in part. “Please get your child tested today, Sunday, April 17, if he hasn’t already done so.”

The test kits were distributed to students specifically so they could take the COVID test before returning to school, the district said.

“As a reminder, the California Department of Public Health supports the use of test kits beyond their expiration date and is closely monitored by our medical team,” LAUSD said. “Use these tests with confidence.”

Anyone with a positive result was asked to upload their test results to Daily Pass, the online health portal used by the district during the pandemic.

“If your child tests POSITIVE, PLEASE DO NOT BRING YOUR CHILD TO SCHOOL,” LAUSD said.

Students who test negative can return to class as normal.

COVID-19 concerns arise as more restrictions are lifted across the state, country, and world, leading many more people to travel and gather with others for spring break.

“It’s so nice to finally be out of the house and just enjoy family,” said Linda Contreras, who was celebrating in Griffith Park on Sunday. “And not having to limit five people in a group.”

The COVID-19 situation is much better in 2022, with more people vaccinated and better access to testing, but the spread of the virus remains a priority.

According to data collected Friday, at least 24 K-12 schools are dealing with classroom outbreaks.

