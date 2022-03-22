COVID-19: the 10 countries that completely lifted restrictions for international travelers

More countries in the world lifted restrictions on international travel (EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY)



as already reported InfobaeAs of last Friday, the United Kingdom removed all restrictions on international travel related to Covid-19.

“The UK is leading the world in lifting all remaining COVID-19 travel restrictionsand today’s announcement is a testament to the hard work that everyone in this country has done to implement the vaccine and protect each other,” he said at the time. Grant ShappsBritish Transport Secretary.

So since last Friday The UK became the world’s first major economy to stop requiring travelers to fill out the “Passenger Locator Form” -sworn statement that under different names is still required in most countries-, and coronavirus detection tests for unvaccinated passengers, that is, a PCR test should not be carried out before the trip or once in the country.

The reason the UK can afford this is, according to Sajid Javid, Secretary of Health and Social Care of the country, thanks to the “incredible success” of the vaccination plan. According to official data, About 86% of the British population has already been vaccinated with two doses, while 67% have already been reached by a third booster.

People walk in the center of Dublin, Ireland. (Pexels)

However, it is not the only country in the world that decided to lift restrictions on international travel in 2022. There are more nations that have adopted similar measures and are ready to receive tourists and international travelers. Such is the case in Ireland.

The Republic of Ireland sovereign country and member of the European Union, Since March 6, it allows international travelers to enter the country without the need to present their vaccination schedule, Covid-19 detection tests, complete quarantines or fill out passenger location forms.

Mexico is the first and only Latin American country to opt for this kind of measure. (PHOTO: MOISES PABLO/CUARTOSCURO.COM)

Mexico it is the only case of a Latin American country that has adopted these measures. And not only this, but It was the first in the world to do so, since the beginning of January that the country stopped requiring travelers to present proof of vaccination, coronavirus detection or to carry out quarantines once they enter.

Other European countries like Norway and Iceland they also eliminated the requirements for the entry of travelers. Both Scandinavian nations stopped requiring proof of vaccination or detection of Covid-19 from people arriving in their territories

Then Eastern European countries like Hungary and Romania They also took the same path and since mid-March they allow world travelers to enter their countries without requiring proof of any kind.

IATA map in which the conditions of each country in the world can be observed. (Source: web capture)

Likewise, more exotic destinations like Mongolia, Yemen and Gabon They have also decided to stop requiring tests from world travelers and with them the list of countries that have removed all requirements for international travel is closed.

In order to know the situation of each country in the world, you can consult the site https://www.iatatravelcentre.com/world.php of the International Air Transport Association (IATA, for its acronym in English) where you can click on each country and obtain information on entry requirements. The countries already mentioned that removed the restrictions are displayed in gray, in blue the countries such as Argentina that allow the entry of travelers with requirements, and in dark blue the nations that directly do not allow the entry of travelers of any kind, such are the cases from Afghanistan, Myanmar and North Korea.

In this context, one can be optimistic and think that more countries in the world will take this path and gradually remove travel restrictions. Both the commercial airline sector and the tourism industry celebrate this type of measure and are waiting for more nations to choose to lift the restrictions and thus reactivate international tourism.

