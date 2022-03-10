Covid-19: the contagion curve in Sicily returns to rise, Agrigento black jersey

After five weeks of decline, in the last week in Sicily the Covid-19 infection curve has started to rise again. As in the rest of Italy, but at a higher rate: from 2 to 8 March, according to the weekly report of the Gimbe foundation, new cases increased by 4.5 percent against the Italian average of 1.5.

To pull the sprint to the virus are Agrigento, Messina and Ragusa, in the top five of the provinces with the highest incidence of cases in Italy. “It is pure folly to think of abandoning the masks indoors, regardless of the end of the state of emergency”, comments the president of the foundation, Nino Cartabellotta.

Based on the monitoring, there is an improvement in performance for currently positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants (4,645) but there is an increase in new cases (4.5%) compared to the previous week. The beds in the medical area are above the saturation threshold (23.8%) while the beds in intensive care are below the threshold (7.4%) occupied by Covid-19 patients. A fact that, if confirmed by the ministry in tomorrow’s control room, will bring Sicily into the white zone from Monday.

The population that has completed the vaccination cycle is 79.1% (Italian average 83.6%) to which an additional 2.7% must be added (compared to the Italian average of 1.9%) with the first dose only. But it should be noted that the Gimbe report calculates the vaccination coverage considering the total population, even children under the age of five for whom the anti-Covid vaccine is currently not authorized.

The third dose vaccination coverage rate is 77% (against the Italian average of 82.8%). Coverage with fourth dose is 0.4% (Italy average 2.4%). The population between 5 and 11 years old that has completed the cycle is equal to 25.1% (Italian average 32.3%) to which an additional 4.5% (Italian average 4.8%) must be added with the first dose only.

Among the provinces, Agrigento has the highest weekly incidence compared to the population with 924 new cases out of 100 thousand (+ 38.8% compared to the previous week and second in Italy after Lecce), followed by Messina with 906 cases out of 100 thousand. inhabitants (+ 1.1% and fourth in Italy), Ragusa 859 (+ 21.8% and fifth in Italy), Trapani 842 (+ 48.3%), Siracusa 704 (-3.6%), Enna 633 ( -3.1%), Palermo 633 (-6.8%), Caltanissetta 629 (+ 7.2%), Catania 449 (-8.1%).