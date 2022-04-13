Covid-19: the fourth dose for fragile subjects is underway in Sicily

The administration of the fourth dose of mRna vaccine for over 80, guests of assisted healthcare residences and frail over 60s, following the ministerial circular of 8 April 2022, is starting today in Sicily. People who fall into these categories are entitled to it. provided that a minimum interval of 120 days has passed since the first booster dose (third dose). At present, the fourth dose is not administered to subjects who have contracted SarsCov2 infection after the third dose has been administered.

“The reservation through the Italian Post Office platform will be active within 48 hours, but it is already possible to receive the fourth dose in the open day, by going without an appointment to the active vaccination centers”, explains Mario Minore, head of the regional vaccines taskforce. The pathologies for which the administration of the fourth dose is authorized for people between 60 and 80 years are respiratory diseases (idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and respiratory diseases that require oxygen therapy), cardiovascular diseases (heart failure in the advanced class and post-cardiogenic shock patients ), neurological diseases (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other motor neuron diseases, multiple sclerosis, muscular dystrophy, infantile cerebral palsy, myasthenia gravis, dysimmune neurological diseases), diabetes and other severe endocrinopathies (type 2 diabetes, type 2 diabetes in therapy with at least 2 drugs for diabetes or complications, Addison’s disease, panhypopituitarism), liver disease (liver cirrhosis), cerebrovascular diseases (cerebral ischemic-hemorrhagic event with impaired neurological and cognitive autonomy, stroke in 2020-21, stroke prior to 2020 with a ranking equal to or greater than 3), hemoglobinopathies (thalassemia major, sickle cell anemia, other severe anemias) and cystic fibrosis, Down syndrome, severe obesity and physical, sensory, intellectual and mental disabilities.