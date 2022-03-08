Covid-19: the mandatory use of masks is eliminated, with some exceptions | Strength

Governor Pedro Pierluisi, together with the Secretary of the Department of Health, Carlos Mellado, announced a new executive order against covid-19.

This new order will be in force as of this coming Thursday, March 10.

Regarding masks, it was reported that the mandate to wear masks in outdoor and indoor areas is eliminated, with some exceptions. It is recommended to use the mask in indoor areas where the vaccination status of all those present cannot be verified.





I know maintains the mandate for the use of masks in health facilitiessuch as hospitals, emergency rooms, doctor’s offices, health centers, clinics, laboratories and pharmacies. Also, that mandate is maintained in long-term care homes for older adults.

“As you know, the statistics of covid-19 in terms of hospitalizations have dropped considerably and we can already say that our health system is not compromised, that the level of infections is controlled and our level of vaccination continues to be the best in the American nation. ”, indicated the Governor.

However, Health may require the use of masks in other scenarios as it deems necessary to avoid contagion, including in classrooms at schools, childcare centers and universities.

Each public or private employer, at their discretion, may implement health measures that they deem necessary, including requiring the use of masks.

“While it is true that the pandemic is not over, the immunity we have achieved with vaccination puts us in a better position than any other territory. We are the best in vaccination, which has allowed more lives to be saved from an aggressive virus such as covid-19. Today, nine out of 10 people are vaccinated, more than half of the eligible population already has a booster dose and 70 percent of our children are vaccinated”, commented the Secretary of Health.

On the other hand, regarding the capacity restrictions, all are eliminated in public and private entities.

In addition, the requirement of screening on vaccination status or test is eliminated in public and private establishments, such as restaurants, hammocks and community centers, among others.

As for the mass activities, will be allowed, but Health will establish the protocol to be followed in activities of more than 1,000 people. Specifically, any mass activity of more than 1,000 people carried out in theaters, amphitheaters, stadiums, coliseums, convention centers, whether indoors or outdoors, must comply with the protocol issued by the Secretary of the Department of Health.

Regarding the measures related to travelers, The requirement to fill out the Traveler Declaration or present Vacu-Id at airports is eliminated as of this Thursday, March 10.





All existing vaccination mandates will pass to the jurisdiction of the Department of Health, and Secretary Mellado will make the necessary recommendations for the entire population.

Executive orders on vaccination mandates are nullified and it will be the Department of Health that will establish the guideline by means of an administrative order.