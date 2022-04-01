Covid-19: the Ministry of Health eliminated the recommendation of mandatory social distancing

The Ministry of Health of the Nation eliminated the recommendation of social distancing as a measure to prevent the transmission of the Covid-19 and some requirements of the Caring application were changed. Nevertheless the use of the chinstrap is maintained on public roads, in public transport and closed places such as offices, schools and shows.

From Resolution Resolution 705/2022, published today in the Official Gazette and signed by Minister Carla Vizzotti, it is indicated: “The social distancing of TWO (2) meters is left without effect”. Just as it is resolved that it will no longer be necessary “the mandatory self-report of symptoms in the Cuidar application”.

The Social, Preventive and Mandatory Distancing” (DISPO) had been implemented after the mandatory isolation stage in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and that this recommendation is now rescinded is due, it was argued, to the fact that the circulation of Covid-19 dropped significantly and the wide coverage of the vaccination plan.

“From the peak in week 2 (9 to 15/1), nine consecutive weeks of decrease in the number of cases have been recorded to date”, is indicated in the resolution, which adds that the vaccination plan “has made significant progress with coverage levels of 89.2% in the general population and 93.7% in children 3 years of age and older in the first dose and 80, 1% in the general population and 84.1% in children 3 years of age and over from complete schemes, and more than fifteen million (15,000,000) booster doses applied, which means high protection for the population to prevent severe forms and mortality”.

However, the text states that The use of the chinstrap is still recommended in public areas, as well as work, educational and shows because “virus circulation is registered Influenza A (fundamentally of the H3N2 subtype) on the rise since the beginning of the year 2022″ and “that there is global uncertainty about the behavior of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the coming months”, because winter is approaching in the southern hemisphere and the virus usually emerges with new variants, which would imply new waves of contagion or co-circulation with other respiratory viruses.

In this way, the health portfolio determines the following recommendations General care measures for the prevention of Covid-19 and other acute respiratory diseases:

to. Continue with the proper use of the chinstrap in interior spaces, including work, educational, social settings and public transport

b. Ensure ventilation of the environments

c. Maintain proper and frequent hand hygiene

d. In the presence of symptoms, avoid contact with other people, not go to work, social, educational activities, public places and avoid the use of public transport

After that, it resolves in its article 2: “The social distancing of TWO (2) meters is left without effect”, as well as it indicates: “The mandatory self-report of symptoms in the “Care” application provided in article 5 of Administrative Decision No. 1198/21″.

Finally, it defines: “To determine the modality of provision of labor services -face-to-face or remote- of a person, it is recommended to carry out a individual medical risk assessment with its corresponding certification, without its mere belonging to the risk groups provided for in article 3 of Ministerial Resolution No. 627/20 being sufficient″.