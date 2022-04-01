COVID-19: the Ministry of Health eliminated the recommendation of mandatory social distancing

The Ministry of Health established new care recommendations

After more than two years of the coronavirus pandemic, the Government once again updated the care recommendations to avoid new infections and, among other points, eliminated mandatory social distancing. The measure was reported through the Resolution 705/2022published this Friday in the Official bulletin.

According to what was specified in the document, signed by the Minister of Health, Carla Vizzetti“general care recommendations for the prevention of COVID-19 and other acute respiratory diseases” were established.

First, it was made clear that “The proper use of the chinstrap in interior spaces, including work, educational, social areas and public transport” will remain in force.

Likewise, the advice by the health authorities remains to “ensure the ventilation of the environments” and “maintain adequate and frequent hand hygiene.

However, two measures that were part of the protocol practically since the pandemic began were left without effect: It is about the “social distancing of 2 meters” and “the mandatory self-report of symptoms in the ‘Cuidar’ application”.

It will no longer be necessary to do the self-diagnosis in the Caring app

On the other hand, it was clarified that to determine the modality of provision of labor services -face-to-face or remote- of a person, “it is recommended to carry out an individual medical risk assessment with its corresponding certification, without their mere belonging to risk groups being enough”

Finally, it was reiterated that “in the presence of symptoms”, it is important “to avoid contact with other people, not to go to work, social, educational activities, public places and avoid the use of public transport”.

Among the considerations of the Resolution published this Friday, the Government indicated that these flexibilizations arose taking into account that “From the advancement of vaccination coverage, the incidence of serious disease and mortality from COVID-19 has been considerably reduced.”

In addition, the authorities highlighted that currently “there are nine consecutive weeks of decrease in the number of cases” of coronavirus, but they warned that at the same time an “influenza A virus circulation (mainly of the H3N2 subtype) was detected, increasing since the beginning of the year 2022, which represents an advancement of the seasonal increase (which usually coincides with the winter season)”.

Along these lines, they stressed that “there is global uncertainty about the behavior of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the coming months, especially during the winter in the southern hemisphere, due to the potential emergence of new variants, new waves of contagion, or co-circulation with other respiratory viruses”.

The decision was signed by the Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti (NA/Marcelo Capece)

For these reasons, they considered “it is necessary to update the general measures to prevent both COVID-19 and other seasonal respiratory infections in order to protect public health.”

In January of this year, the Government changed the isolation protocol for asymptomatic close contacts and ordered that those vaccinated with two doses and a booster be exempt from quarantine.

After a meeting of Federal Health Councilit was recommended to make isolation more flexible for these people, but to maximize preventive measures (adequate use of a mask and environments with permanent cross ventilation) and diagnostic tests between the third and fifth day, avoid attending social or mass events, perform self-monitoring of symptoms daily in the Caring app.

In a statement, the portfolio led by Vizzotti clarified that These recommendations will be adapted by the jurisdictions according to the epidemiological situation, the progress of the vaccination campaign, the testing capacity and evaluation of the exposure risk of each activity.

On this occasion, the jurisdictional health authorities agreed “to continue with the proper use of the chinstrap in interior spaces, including work, education and public transport; ensure the ventilation of the environments; proper and frequent hand hygiene, coughing or sneezing into the crease of the elbow and in the presence of symptoms, not going to work, social, educational activities, public places and avoiding the use of public transport; and nullify the social distancing of 2 meters ”.

