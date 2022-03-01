COVID-19: the Patria vaccine could be applied as a “nasal spray”

Photo: Twitter/@Conacyt_MX

In the morning conference the head of the Undersecretariat for Prevention and Health PromotionHugo López-Gatell announced that the Homeland Vaccine, after having positive responses in its various phases, it would be one of the first in the world to be used as a reinforcement and used by the nasal routeso an injection would no longer be necessary, but rather it would be applied as an aerosol.

“If the news continues to be positive, it is very likely that in the second half of 2022, the Phase 3 clinical trial process will already be in place and at the time the possibility of using this vaccine in a generalized way and the greater use could be as a universal reinforcement, given that we already have very high coverage of the primary scheme; Certainly the Homeland Vaccine is one of the first in the world to be proposed for inoculation through the nose, an injection would no longer be needed, but a spray through the nose, ”he commented.

Likewise, he presented the process that has been carried out in the immersion of this vaccine, where he mainly highlighted that it is a Mexican project promoted in 2020 by the National Council of Science and Technology (CONACYT) for the use of public goods. Likewise, he thanked Dr. Maria Helena Alvarez Buylla head of CONACYT, for his commitment and talent to provide the country with a great service to the country, which alludes to the name of the vaccine in development.

“During 2020, decisions were made about the potential use, at the time the president instructed that there be a very transparent collaboration agreement that would allow the Mexican government to invest in this project and that it be used for the public good,” he stressed.

López Gatell specified that during the year 2021 the elements were articulated to carry out the Phase 1 clinical trial, where a highly positive and immune response against the SARS COVID-2 Virus is generated.

The official said that Phase 2 in which the CONACYT invited people 18 years of age or older to participate in the study of the vaccine in question; Therefore, the registration to be a volunteer in this clinical phase was opened on February 8, in which the current Undersecretary of Health maintained that the reinforcement for whoever wishes will be insured, either with Patria or AztraZeneca.

The Secretary of Health, when questioned about the various health restrictions, mentioned that as long as the epidemic reduces worldwide and In addition, people make the decision to be vaccinated, it will help them to be incorporated into conventional life again.without the need for the various care that has been assigned throughout the pandemic.

Thus, Hugo López Gatell, assured that 90% of the population has carried out sanitary measures, so the country would find itself in a sustained reduction in the epidemic, so it would seek to reach the minimum point and keep it stable. for in the following weeks and manage to reduce the rigorous measures.

“We remain convinced that convincing, persuading, informing, is what helps people adopt measures for their own good and that of the community without the need to be forced,” he assured.

Well, the Undersecretary of Health highlighted that this is the fifth consecutive week of reduction in cases of COVID-19 with fewer hospitalizations. However, the official calls on parents of children under 12 years of age or older to take their children to be vaccinated, since he has not had the expected influx.

