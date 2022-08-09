Covid-19: the performance of footballers drops

Like Messi, the majority of professional footballers who have had covid suffer from performance drops for a few weeks. The consequences of Covid-19 in top athletes are a little studied subject, but some testimonials from elite athletes are beginning to highlight the problem of returning to sport after Covid. The most notable case is probably that of Paris–Saint-Germain striker Lionel Messi, who was infected in January 2022 along with three other PSG players.

The “Pulga” missed the first three games of the year, but returned to training as soon as he was no longer positive for covid tests, two weeks after the infection. However, the seven-time Ballon d’Or’s performances left something to be desired after returning to the Parc des Princes. Months later, he explained that this drop in performance was due to the symptoms that the covid had left him (fatigue and respiratory problems), which worsened with the resumption of matches. And his case would not be isolated. According to the first study on the consequences of covid in footballers, published on June 14, 2022 in the journal Physiological Reportsthe majority of soccer players with covid see their performance drop for a few weeks.

Three-quarters of players had long-term fatigue

The study from the University of Essex (United Kingdom) followed the players of an Italian third division team: 13 of them caught covid during the 2020/2021 season, of which 10 were analyzed In this study. They tested positive for covid for an average of 15 days and returned to the field two to four days after their first negative test. All infected players had mild forms of Covid-19, but a good part still had some symptoms a month after infection: 77% of them complained of “general fatigue” for about 37 days and 54% declared muscle fatigue. This means that the majority of them have resumed their activity while they still felt tired because of the covid.

The physical performance of players has dropped

This long-term fatigue seems to have had consequences on the game of footballers. Their performance on the pitch before the covid (measured by GPS during the 10 matches before their infection) was compared with those after their return. On average, these players lowered their intensity during games by about 4% after covid. That is, they covered less distance per game and ran less quickly. “We were surprised to see such an impact on their ability to do high-intensity physical activity. The results of this study suggest that symptoms of fatigue should be taken into account when deciding the right time to return to sport after covid”, concludes Michelle Girardi, author of the study, in a press release. According to the study, these drops in performance were not caused by respiratory problems, because the respiratory capacity of the players (measured by spirometry) did not change significantly for the group of infected players (although individual drops were observed ).

The authors specify that these results are to be confirmed, because their cohort was only 10 people and also because other factors could contribute to these performance drops (such as the fact of not being able to train during the period when the players are positive for Covid-19). But other analyzes seem to go in the same direction as this study. For instance, The Economist analyzed the performance of 257 professional footballers (playing in Germany and Italy) who caught covid. They too had a significant drop in yield, which returned to normal about 10 weeks after infection. It is therefore likely that the consequences of covid for high-level players will not be negligible and they will have to be better taken into account to facilitate the return to the field of athletes.