COVID-19: the positivity rate drops to 3.45% and is close to levels prior to the rebound by omicron

The positivity rate for COVID-19 stood today, Thursday, at 3.45%, close to the 3% recommended by experts in Puerto Rico and similar to the figures seen until mid-December, before the omicron variant caused a new uptick in infections, the Department of Health reported today.

Prior to the most recent spike in infections, between October and mid-December 2021, the positivity rate stood at less than 3%. The last time the positivity rate was at or below 3% was on December 12, when it was 2.47%.

The lowest positivity rates during the pandemic were recorded between the months of May and June 2020.

Meanwhile, the agency reported two new deaths from COVID-19a 30-year-old man from the metropolitan region and another 89-year-old who did not reside in Puerto Rico. According to the agency, none of the deceased was vaccinated.

With these deaths, the accumulated total in this category in Puerto Rico rose to 4,146.

“If you have a positive diagnosis for COVID-19 and pre-existing health conditions, there are medications that your doctor can prescribe as part of your health care,” the agency recalled in a tweet.

The average number of deaths of unvaccinated people per 100,000 -in a period of 30 days- is 11; in the case of vaccinated (with two doses) it is 4; and for those vaccinated with a booster dose, it is 1.

In total, they have been reported in the last 30 days:

84 deaths of people not vaccinated of a population of 552,931 (this population number is constantly changing as people get vaccinated).

deaths of people of a population of 552,931 (this population number is constantly changing as people get vaccinated). 70 deaths of people vaccinated (partially without the booster dose) out of a population of 1,288,272 (this population number is constantly changing as people reach the time they are eligible to receive the booster).

deaths of people (partially without the booster dose) out of a population of 1,288,272 (this population number is constantly changing as people reach the time they are eligible to receive the booster). 32 deaths of people vaccinated with the drug booster out of a population of 1,352,491 (this population figure is constantly changing, depending on the number of people receiving that dose).

On the other hand, 52 people remain hospitalized for the virus, one more than yesterday, Wednesday. Of these, eight are pediatric patients and 44 adults.

The average number of confirmed cases – in a seven-day period – amounts to 62, while the average number of probable cases is 90.

Regarding vaccination, 2,934,235 eligible persons aged 5 years and older (95.4%) have received at least one dose of the authorized vaccines. Of these, 2,640,763 (85.8%) have completed the series of doses.