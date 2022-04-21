Health

Covid-19: the woman who was infected twice in 20 days (and what her case teaches us about SARS-CoV-2 reinfections)

Covid test.

A 31-year-old Spanish health worker contracted covid-19 twice in 20 days, Spanish researchers confirmed.

It’s about the shortest gap between two recorded infections in the world.

The tests showed that the woman was infected with two different variants: the delta at the end of December and omicron in January.

This shows that even having had covid before, a person can become infected again even if they have completed the full vaccination schedule, the researchers say.

