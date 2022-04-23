COVID-19 Third Leading Cause of Death in the US in 2021 – NBC New York (47)

NEW YORK – COVID-19 killed more than 415,000 people in 2021 and contributed to the deaths of an additional 45,000 people, a 20% increase from the first year of the pandemic, when the virus was involved in the deaths of more than 384,000 people.

Heart disease and cancer alone killed more people than COVID-19 in 2021, claiming the lives of an estimated 693,000 and 604,000 people, respectively, according to data released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC data, based on death records for US residents from January to December 2021, is provisional and subject to change as more information becomes available.

People 85 and older had a higher death rate from COVID-19 than any other age group, with more men dying from the virus than women. The death rate was highest for American Indians when adjusted for age and population. Hispanics, blacks and Pacific Islanders also had higher death rates from COVID-19 than whites. Asians and multiracial individuals had the lowest mortality rates.

Unintentional injuries were the fourth leading cause of death, killing more than 219,000 people.

Although the US began rolling out the vaccines in early 2021, many people have not received them and have not received them yet. The Delta variant also swept the nation in 2021, causing more severe illness than other COVID variants, according to the CDC.

Experts say that cases of COVID-19 have increased again.

As of Thursday, 34% of the US population was not fully vaccinated and about 23% of the population had not received a single dose. The only age group not yet eligible for vaccination is children under 5 years of age.

Unvaccinated people aged 12 and older were 20 times more likely to die from COVID-19 and three times more likely to test positive for the virus than people who had received three doses of the vaccine, according to data presented at a meeting. from the CDC advisory committee on Wednesday.

More than 987,000 people have died from covid in the US since the pandemic began, according to data from the CDC. Although deaths from COVID-19 have fallen 85% since the peak of Omicron’s winter wave, some 375 people are still dying every day from the virus on average, according to the data.

In the optimistic scenario, about 96,000 people could die from COVID-19 from March of this year to March 2023, according to the COVID-19 Scenario Modeling Center, a group of scientists from several major universities and medical institutions, including Penn State, Johns Hopkins, and the National Institutes of Health.

In the most pessimistic scenario, 211,000 people could die from the virus over the next year if current immunity in the population declines rapidly and a variant of COVID-19 emerges that is able to escape the immune protection of vaccines and infections. earlier, according to scientists. The methods used by the COVID-19 Scenario Modeling Center to make projections were developed in consultation with the CDC.

This article was originally published in English by CNBC.