Covid-19: This is how indicators are progressing in some regions of Colombia – Health

According to the records of the National Institute of Health (INS), 1,222 new cases of covid-19 and 45 deaths were reported in the country on Wednesday. Additionally, there are 12,282 active cases to date in Colombia.

Due to the decrease in the positivity curve of cases and the high vaccination coverage in some cities and municipalitiesfrom the Ministry of Health and Social Protection new guidelines have been established for biosafety measuresTaking into account that “It is important to recover the daily life”.

Recently, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection gave a positive report regarding the national panorama regarding covid-19, given that there is a reduction in the number of cases, occupation of general hospitalization and ICU beds, as well as in the number of deceased people.

“The epidemiological situation maintains its favorable trend in the country, in a generalized way; Of course, there are always small areas of the country where it is necessary to be alert and where it is more sensitive to epidemiological changes”pointed out Julián Fernández, director of Epidemiology and Demography.

And added that the National Institute of Health continues monitoring at the municipal level, to identify some small areas of the country where there are still increases in cases, “but when we see it at the departmental and regional scale, it is clear that we maintain this favorable trend at the national level.”

According to figures from the National Institute of Health (INS), the departments with the highest positivity of accumulated cases per million inhabitants are Bogotá, Barranquilla, Santa Marta and Antioquia.

The number of deaths per million inhabitants organizes the list of cities as follows: Barranquilla (4,761), Santander (3,872), Bogotá (3,533), Norte de Santander (3,533) and Antioquia (2,785).

Figures from the Ministry of Health and Protection report a vaccination coverage of 83.5% in Barranquilla, 77.7% in Bucaramanga, 71.8% in Bogotá, 66.0% in Cúcuta and 74.0% in Medellín.

Currently, Colombia has a better performance in the table of excess mortality from all non-fetal causes, with a downward trend; that is, a lower death record, which places the country among the best in America.

Similarly, stability is reported in terms of SarsCov2 care for emergencies, general hospitalization and in Intensive Care Units, for which Fernandez highlights that “We have reversed the trend and returned to the configuration of December 2, having for each one covid patient in the ICU, 5 people in the ICU for other pathologies.”

According to INS indicators, the most common causes of death due to comorbidity associated with covid-19 in the territory are: arterial hypertension (6,416 cases), diabetes mellitus (3,901), respiratory (2,421), renal (2,226) and cardiac ( 2083).

Bogota D.C.

According to the Ministry of Health, 29.0% of the cases reported in Colombia of covid-19 are in Bogotá DC

In the city there have been 1,758,371 cases, of which 576 were confirmed as of March 2 of this year. Of the total accumulated cases, 54.0% are women and the highest concentration of cases according to age is between 20 and 49 years old with a percentage weight of 60.9%.

The localities with the highest reported positive cases are: Suba con (15.8%), followed by Kennedy (12.8%), Engativá (11.5%), Usaquén (8.4%) and Bosa (7.2 %). These five localities contribute 55.7% of the confirmed cases in the District.

Bogotá has 116.6 active cases of covid-19 per 100,000 inhabitants and a mortality rate in men of 454.1 per 100,000 and in women 294.9 per 100,000. When comparing Bogotá with Miami, New York, Madrid, London and the main cities of Latin America, the Colombian capital ranks seventh according to the number of cases per million inhabitants (226,989).

According to figures from the National Institute of Health (INS), the country’s capital reports a total of 29,259 deaths and 1,718,746 recovered. The city has a vaccination coverage of 71.8%.

Antioch

The report of positivity of cases in the department with a cut to March 02, registers 125 new cases. The cases are distributed in cities and municipalities as follows: Medellín (310), Bello (48), Itagüí (20), Rionegro (20), Ciudad Bolívar (20), Envigado (14).

According to data collected by the Sectional Secretary of Health and Social Protection of Antioquia, the total number of deaths to date is 18,199 and the cases of recovered people amount to 895,185. The department reaches a cumulative of 916,559 cases, of which 489,704 correspond to women and 426,855 to men.

Currently, Antioquia has an occupancy rate of ICU beds of 83.91% and a vaccination coverage of 74.0%.

North of Santander

Health authorities in Cúcuta have increased campaigns and strategies to advance the vaccination process, which to date remains at 70 percent.

According to the municipal Health Secretariat, since last February 19, the day the vaccination process began, more than 456 vaccination days have been carried out.which includes house-to-house and vehicle night vaccinations.

According to the Departmental Health Institute of Norte de Santander, as of March 2, 20 new confirmed cases of covid-19 were registered and 8 people died.

These indicators place the total number of confirmed cases in the region at 119,159 and a total number of deaths of 5,051. Currently, 197 active cases and an ICU occupancy of 57% are reported. in the department.

On the other hand, the municipalities of the department that register the highest number of cases of covid-19 are: Cúcuta (115), Pamplona (19), Los patios (12), Ocaña (17) and Villa del Rosario (7).

Daniel Durán, covid-19 care coordinator, indicated that in Cúcuta there are 115 active cases and the number since the start of the pandemic exceeds 73,000 cases.

“We have 30 ICU beds occupied with covid-19 cases, and the previous week we had 59 cases; that is, we have reduced the number of people in ICU beds by 50 percent “said the official.

When reviewing the statistics, during February 2021 Cúcuta registered 6,733 cases and there were 390 deaths, while in 2022 11,476 cases and 211 deaths were identified.

“Although it is double the number of confirmed cases, it is almost half the number of deaths in 2022, which reflects that the lethality has decreased”he added.

For his part, Carlos Martínez, director of the Departmental Health Institute of Norte de Santander (IDS), confirmed that since March 1, Cucuteños can do without the mandatory use of face masks in public spaces.

In Cúcuta, 30 percent of the population has not yet been vaccinated against covid-19. This is equivalent to 77,000 first doses and 236,000 second doses to complete regimens.

In this regard, the Ministry of Health has constantly reiterated that it is essential to continue with what is established in the National Vaccination Plan, which is committed to increasing the percentage of applied booster doses. “With booster doses, the effectiveness of the vaccines is recovered to a great extent. In the elderly, coverage with booster doses should be 100%, it is essential, not optional. Even with milder variants, they, those aged 80 and over, are the most vulnerable.” mentioned Julián Fernández, director of Epidemiology.

