Covid-19: This is how we have told you about the coronavirus crisis in Spain and the world | Society

LAST MINUTE | The incidence of the coronavirus continues to rise and adds 13 points since Tuesday, up to 446 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days

The accumulated incidence of the coronavirus has risen again, this time 13 points, to 446 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days, according to data released by the Ministry of Health this Friday. This is the first week in which Health only provides figures for two days (Tuesday and Friday), making it the third rise in consecutive incidence. In addition, 64,597 infections and 287 deaths have been reported. In total, 11,324,637 people have been infected since the start of the health crisis and 101,703 have died in Spain.

The country is at high risk for coronavirus (between 300 and 500), according to the scale of the health authorities. There are eight autonomous communities at very high risk (more than 500), seven at high risk and four at medium risk (between 100 and 300).

In the last seven days, 100,283 infections have been detected, 1.14% more than the previous week. Since then, the regions that have reported the most cases are Catalonia (19,948), Galicia (11,069) and Andalusia (9,865). In Spanish hospitals there has been a decrease in admissions, to 4,580, 314 less than on Tuesday. In the ICUs, a drop in admissions is observed, placing this figure at 597, 85 less than on Tuesday, which occupy 6.55% of the beds. The highest saturation in the ICU occurs in Catalonia, where it reaches 12.54%; Basque Country, 9.25%; and Madrid, 9.08%.

Regarding vaccination, 92.3% of the population over 12 years of age is fully immunized (38,945,187 people). Likewise, 39,185,106 individuals have received at least one dose, 92.9% of the population over 12 years of age, as well as 52.5% of children between 5 and 11 years of age, 2,004,293. In the same way, a total of 1,229,135 minors between 5 and 11 years old, 32.2%, have received the complete guideline. Regarding people with a booster dose, 92.3% of those over 70 years of age have already received it, as have 92% of those over 60 years of age, 86.2% of those over 50 years of age and 78.9% of those over 40 years of age.