Covid-19: Those who are going to continue wearing masks: “I am not going to take it off. She is a savage that relaxes everything ”| Society

The mask’s days are numbered. The Council of Ministers plans to abolish this Tuesday the obligation to use the face mask indoors and, as soon as this guideline is published in the State official newsletter the next day, on Wednesday, the Spanish will be able to enter a restaurant or a museum with their faces uncovered. Although it will be necessary to continue wearing it in health centers, for visits to nursing homes, in pharmacies, or on public transport. In the absence of knowing the details of the BOE and new exceptions that arise, in the workplace the decision remains in the hands of the occupational risk prevention services.

In any case, there will be people who will continue to use the mask inside and outside. Out of obligation or just because, because it gives them more security, because they are afraid of suffering from covid, because they have a delicate state of health or, simply, because it is more comfortable for them and they avoid infections by other microorganisms, such as the flu.

“I am not going to lose this life that they have given me with the transplant”

Joan Alba, heart transplant. Massimiliano Minocri (THE COUNTRY)

Joan Alba was born again on September 20, 2017. After 48 years with heart disease that kept him on the edge of life, a heart transplant gave him “a second chance,” he says. “I am not going to lose this life that has been given to me. I’m not going to take off my mask and I think she’s a savage that everything relaxes. The covid has not gone away ”, explains this 53-year-old resident of Les Roquetes de Sant Pere de Ribes (Barcelona).

For Alba, the mask “was never a problem”. After the transplant, he spent a year moving with it everywhere and, when the health authorities ordered the mandatory use of it due to the pandemic, “he was already used to wearing it.” And he has complied —and complies— to the letter: “If I go to a restaurant, I take it off when I eat, but I put it back on between courses. I go with an FFP3 mask from the first moment and I feel protected. Sometimes people stare at you, when I was walking down the street after the transplant they called me Michael Jackson, but I don’t care: I’m hot, people laugh”.

Before the transplant Alba suffered about a dozen atrial fibrillations, heart attacks and tachycardias. She could barely move and now she plays tennis, paddle tennis and she says that, in the first year after the intervention, she managed to walk 20 kilometers a day. She doesn’t want to lose all that, “the quality of life and autonomy” that she now has: “I’m selfish, I look out for myself. If people don’t want to wear the mask, the problem will be theirs. I will continue to protect myself and my family is also very prudent. I interact little, I avoid crowds and I have created automatisms, such as putting out my hand instead of giving two kisses when someone comes to say hello”.

“I visit elderly people. I have to wear the mask as a precaution”

Vidal Arias, parish priest of Casar de Cáceres. DAVID EXPOSITO

In the old town of Casar de Cáceres, Vidal Arias, a 57-year-old priest from the local parish, runs his hand along the edges of the Church’s pews. Dressed in alb and stole, he whispers: “Now comes the worst, when people relax.” Arias will continue to wear the mask during some moments of the Eucharist, such as when giving communion, but also during his day to day life. “My mother is sick, at home. And she also visited sick and elderly people. I have to wear it as a precaution, ”he says.

The parish priest remembers the anguish he felt at not spiritually accompanying families who lost someone. The words of the priest call for prudence that contains the return of the virus, but that does not prevent enjoying the days indicated on the calendar, such as the Holy Week processions: “The parishioners wanted to celebrate them. That’s also important.”

“It’s not fear, but I work very close to people’s faces”

Charo Meléndez, makeup artist at Canal Sur. PACO PUENTES (THE COUNTRY)

Charo Meléndez, 61, has been a make-up artist for Canal Sur Televisión for 24 years. Both she and the rest of her makeup and hairdressing colleagues were clear that after April 20 they would continue to wear the FFP2 mask. “It is not out of fear, but we work very close to the guests and they do not wear protection. It is a way to avoid infecting and infecting ourselves, ”she explains. In these two years of pandemic, she has not gotten sick from covid, although she has had to quarantine because another makeup artist was infected.

Their decision has also been endorsed by the company, which has recommended that they continue to wear a mask starting next Tuesday. “When we are alone, as we are used to working together, we will take it off, but if someone has to do makeup or do someone’s hair, we will wear it,” says Meléndez. She remembers the discomfort of working with the plastic screen at the height of the pandemic. “The glass was fogging up on us,” she says. Since they could do without it, they have always carried FFP2, and will continue to do so. “Until the situation is completely normalized,” adds Meléndez.

“The Government is rushing, the virus has not yet completely gone”

Vicente Maya, a funeral home worker. DAVID EXPOSITO

For Vicente Maya, his work at the Casar de Cáceres funeral home had never caused him to experience as much fear and discomfort as the deadliest months of the pandemic. “I have raised dozens of elderly people who have died in nursing homes from this virus from their beds. It seems incredible that we have forgotten. The government is rushing, the virus is not gone yet, ”explains Maya, a week after her 61st birthday.

Inside the wake, while repositioning some electric candles, he lists disastrous anecdotes from those weeks, as if pointing out that this summer’s dream of breathing without a mask can lead to a nightmare next fall. “I don’t take it off. I can’t force the people who come here to remain responsible. This is not a flu like people think,” she says and is silent for a moment. And she goes on to describe rooms full of coffins and empty hospital beds.

“If I catch the infection, I can pass it on to many people”

Juan Vicente Vinseiro, driving school teacher. Roque Martinez

Juan Vicente Vinseiro, 42, works as a teacher at a heavy vehicle driving school in Palma. He will continue to wear the mask because he works in a closed room with different people throughout the day. “Right now I’m not going to take it off. For preventing, for me, for my parents and children. If I take it because of someone, I can pass it on to many people because every day I am with different students for a minimum of 45 minutes with each one”, he affirms.

During their working day, they keep the windows open, they continue to ventilate and disinfect the vehicle every time there is a change of student and they are asked to continue wearing the mask during practices. But all precaution is little, says Vinseiro. For this driving school teacher, the mask has been a useful tool at work since the pandemic began because covid has not yet passed. “I have worked all this time, I have had contact with at least 10 people every day, and I have not caught it, so the mask has had to protect me.” For him it is a “positive” protection tool that he has totally “assimilated”. “I can’t find any more fault with it,” he concludes.

“I neither take it off nor will I take it off. I’m high risk

María Antonia Pastor, kidney patient on home peritoneal dialysis. Massimiliano Minocri (THE COUNTRY)

María Antonia Pastor, 65, is on the waiting list for a kidney transplant. Due to an autoimmune disease diagnosed at age 25, her kidney fails. In fact, she already underwent a transplant 24 years ago, but the donated organ has begun to shrink and she is once again suffering from kidney failure that has put her back on the waiting list for another intervention and, while waiting for a new kidney, you have to undergo peritoneal dialysis treatment at home. Her family scenario, with her husband also transplanted, is complicated and she does not talk about taking off her mask: “I neither take it off nor will I take it off. My husband and I are high risk.”

Both have passed the covid in a slight way, but that has not detracted from prudence at home: “I am not afraid. She had it before she infected us, but now she doesn’t. What I have is respect because there are people who have been very ill and have died on dialysis, “explains Pastor. They take great care of themselves, wearing a mask and watching the exits, they hardly go to crowded places, just for a walk or to exercise, but no restaurants or crowds: “We don’t go to those places because it’s a risk you run. Before, in fact, we didn’t go by bus or subway either, although now we do at times when there is little influx of people”, he points out.

“We are a public service and we will have to continue using it”

Eleazar Cortés, bus driver. DAVID EXPOSITO

For Eleazar Cortés, a 34-year-old bus driver, the removal of the mask is a relief. The use of face masks causes acne and inflammation on the skin. “It’s horrible,” she says as she strokes her slightly reddened chin. But she, she laments, she won’t be able to enjoy this new reality during her workday. “We are a public service and we will have to continue using it. We have no other choice, but it is very uncomfortable. Bus drivers, in an almost essential way, have to wear sunglasses. And with masks, they always fog up, ”explains this worker. The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, has advanced, in an interview with EL PAÍS, that the mask will be mandatory in public transport without exceptions, for users and drivers.

The passengers, says Cortés, leaning on one of the vehicles she drives, are an additional problem: “Do you think that everyone will carry a mask in their pocket just for the bus? In the end, we will have to fight with the passengers to put it on, and we are not guards.” This driver is resigned. “From what we have been told, this is going to go a long way. So I’m already buying good face creams!” she exclaims.