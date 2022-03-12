Covid-19: until when will masks have to be used, the last resistance of the pandemic

A group of friends schedule a Thursday night outing and choose a tapas bar in Palermo. It doesn’t matter that you don’t have a patio, terrace, or outdoor tables on the sidewalk. When they arrive, one by one, they are undecided, halfway between distant and affectionate greetings, with fists that stumble against open hands and clumsy heads that seek kisses limited by the chinstraps. In the office, which is becoming more crowded, the same thing happens days later in the corridors and meeting rooms.

The post pandemic era seems to have arrived and although the scientific community has not yet lowered the blind on the disease that turned the world upside down, society begins to decree the end of the pandemic. In this transition, however, the last resistance appears, symbols of the pandemic and customs that, perhaps, last beyond Covid-19.

When all activities are already authorized and society has recovered normality in its daily life, the question that many people ask is: How long should we continue to wear the mask in specific places? In schools, public transport, workplaces and closed spaces, the use of it remains mandatory, although it was released for outdoor sites.

Even with all the indicators going down for weeks and surpassing the January peak when the largest numbers of the pandemic were recorded, at least in terms of the number of daily cases, the experts consulted by THE NATION They maintain disparate positions on the use of the chinstrap and the current moment of the pandemic.

The use of masks in schools divides the opinions of the experts; the government of the Nation for now does not plan to lift the obligation, but in the city they are already analyzing it

“There is a feeling of the end of the party, but the numbers are not enough to think that,” warned the infectologist Edward Lopez, of the Ricardo Gutierrez Hospital. “People have considered that the pandemic is on its way out, although this cannot be talked about. The mask, in closed environments, is recognized as the safest measure to control the virus, also in those places where the risk is greater, such as in hospitals, ”he added.

“When we effectively become endemic, the chinstrap could be used as it is used in Japan or in other Eastern societies, in winter periods, in closed places or on public transport. It wouldn’t be such a bad idea, but we’re not used to it. It could remain as a good consequence of the pandemic, also the sharing of mate, which is used individuallyto reduce the risk”, proposes López.

For the moment from Ministry of Health of the Nation They ruled out any measure to lift the obligation or leave the use of the chinstrap to the discretion of the people. From the health portfolio they reported that the country registers a sharp decline in cases for the seventh consecutive week and with respect to the maximum peak of the pandemic, during the second week of January with more than 800,000 infected, the drop in the last week (epidemiological week 9) reached 98%.

The trend is also reflected in the number of people hospitalized in Intensive Care Units (ICU) and deceased due to the disease, with a decrease in the last six weeks. While the number of people hospitalized for therapy with Covid-19 is around 12%, mortality fell by 54% compared to the previous week. In addition, the occupation of ICU beds throughout the country and for all pathologies is 39.5% of 40%% in the metropolitan region of Buenos Aires.

The cases, at present, oscillate between 4,000 and 8,000 per day and in the world, in the last two months, there was no day that has not registered less than 1,200,000 per day, a high figure, but far from the record history of the pandemic, from last January 20, with almost 4,000,000. On March 9 there were 1,700,000 cases.

“We have a low circulation of the virus, which generates a feeling of pandemic overcomebut unlike the United States and Europe, where there is talk of the end of the pandemic, mainly in the United States, where transmission decreases a lot and they face spring/summer, in Argentina we have a population that has not had access to vaccination or second dose, so it could be a space where the Covid circulates ”, he analyzed infectologist Norberto Debbag, member of the board of directors of the World Society for Pediatric Infectious Diseases and president of the Latin American Society of Pediatric Infectious Diseases.

“The population perceives that they do not have friends or acquaintances with infection, a close measure and something that did happen in January during the peak. Today it happens that many people have acquaintances with a clinical picture of Covid, but when the test is done it is negative and the flu appears, which came back with force. In the winter we will have Covid, flu and respiratory syncytial virusso we are not at the end of the pandemic,” he predicted.

That perception is reflected in positivity. According to the latest data available from the Ministry of Health positivity was 7% and the average of the last week was 6%, when at the peak of January the average was between 70% and 80%. In the province of Buenos Aires the figures are similar and in the City of Buenos Aires even lower.

“The use of the chinstrap should be freed, even in schools despite the seasonal illnesses that are coming, with the exception of people with comorbidities and those over 70 years of age who should continue using it,” Debbag said. The high rate of vaccinated people (40% with three doses, 81% with two doses and 89% with at least one dose), the dissemination of the omicron variant “which could have infected 50% of Argentines”, and the absence of new variants are the doctor’s three arguments to support his opinion.

The Ministry of Health of the Nation maintains that the protocol for the use of chinstraps, especially in schools, is still in force in accordance with the provisions of the Federal Health Council (Cofesa). But in the City of Buenos Aires, talks are beginning to be made about the possibility of decreeing the end of compulsory; in the government there are different lines of opinion and there is still no consensus to make a decision.

“During the rest of the year we will surely have to wear a mask, although in some places the use could be rethought, such as in schools in children, because in them it has a great impact on education by not seeing the faces of their teachers. If many are vaccinated, it could be released,” said the infectologist Martín Stryjewski, head of hospitalization at Cemic.

“Health workers will continue to use it forever. We will have to wait for what happens in four or five months because this disease comes in waves, we have seen it. This is not over, let’s not give it up for dead because this virus can generate a new strain and have a wave for a new variant”, asked the specialist. In China, yesterday, at least nine million people were quarantined due to a new outbreak.