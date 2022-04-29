COVID-19. Update of the measures in force since May

The company has today issued new Anticovid provisions. In order to allow their wider dissemination, we report them below.

End of the obligation of the Green Certification for entry to the workplace – Confirmation of the use of protective masks

As known, from April 30 decade for workers the legal obligation to show the Green pass for access to the workplace and therefore, from the beginning of May, the relative checks will no longer be carried out. Contextually the input detection of the temperature corporeal. The thermoscanner and QR code reader devices will consequently be deactivated, where present.

Based on the prevention measures in force, in the presence of fever (over 37.5 °) or other symptoms attributable to COVID-19in any case the access denied to company offices andtimely activation of a consultation with your general practitioner for the necessary checks.

In the event of a positive diagnosis, it will be necessary to fill in the information in #People “Reports to Occupational Medicine” to start the period of home isolation, providing appropriate communication to your manager.

As a precaution, in addition to maintaining the interpersonal distance of one meter and compliance with the rules of correct sanitation, the obligation to wear masks of protection inside the company premises (surgical or FFP2, at the discretion of the colleague, without prejudice to the obligation of FFP2 for 10 days in case of contact with a positive person for COVID-19).

Personal protective equipment and sanitation products are supplied by the company and can be ordered from each facility through the e-Catalog platform.

Colleagues are invited to read the new rules which replace the previous ones.

New COVID-19 regulation