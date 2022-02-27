COVID-19 vaccination in Edomex: dates and locations for the booster dose for young people from 18 to 29 years old

Starting Monday, February 28 and until Tuesday, March 8, the booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be applied to people between 18 and 29 years old (EFE/José Méndez)



As part of the Vaccination Strategy against COVID-19 carried out by the Governments of Mexico and the Mexico state (Edomex), the Ministry of Health of the entity informed that from Monday, February 28 and until Tuesday, March 8, the booster dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 to the people of 18 to 29 years oldas well as second dose to the minors born in 2007 that in 2022 they fulfill 15 years and received the first in the entity.

The agency stated that they will be able to get immunized people belonging to the group of 18 years of age who do more than four months completed their scheme primary or were vaccinated with single-dose CanSino.

In order to be vaccinated, people will need to show a official ID, proof of address and the completed and printed vaccination format from the platform www.mivacuna.salud.gob.mx.

According to the health authorities, immunization will be carried out from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.according to the following schedule:

According to the health authorities, the immunization will be carried out from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (Photo: Michael Balam/Cuartoscuro.com)

Booster dose for people 18 to 29 years old

February 28th: Timilpan

March 1st: Polotitlan

March 4 and 7: Carbon Village

March 4, 7 and 8: Aculco

Dates for second dose to minors born in 2007

February 28th: Huixquilucan, Lerma, Ocoyoacac, Otzolotepec, San Mateo Atenco, Temoaya, Xonacatlán and Timilpan

February 28 and March 1: Almoloya de Juárez, Metepec, Toluca, Chapa de Mota, Amatepec, Luvianos, San Simón de Guerrero, Tejupilco, Temascaltepec and Tlatlaya

March 1st: Polotitlan

March 4 and 7: Villa del Carbon

March 4, 7 and 8: Aculco

The municipality of Ecatepec de Morelos has a specific calendar (Photo: EFE/José Méndez)



Meanwhile, the municipality of Ecatepec de Morelos has a specific calendar for this age group:

Paternal last names beginning with A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I: March 4

J, K, L, M, N, Ñ, O, P, Q: March 5

R, S, T, U, V, W, X, Y, Z: March 6

Minors under the age of 18 must present identification (CURP or birth certificate), printed registration of the site www.mivacuna.salud.gob.mx, proof of address and the format of your first application of the municipality where they are going to complete their scheme.

The authorities called for minors come accompanied by someone adultpreferably your mother, father or guardian.

The authorities reiterated that the vaccine is free and safe, so it is not necessary to spend the night or arrive at the modules at dawn (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

Vaccination Headquarters

According to the Secretary of Health of Edomex, you can consult municipalities, venues and hours on the website http://edomex.gob.mx/vacunacion.

The authorities reiterated that the vaccine is free and safe, so it is not necessary to spend the night or arrive at the modules at dawnIn addition, they recommended trying to stagger the arrival so as not to be exposed to long lines or crowds that put health at risk; as well as go with breakfast and, if you are undergoing any treatment, take it on time.

Similarly, they urged the population to continue with preventive health measures, even after having been vaccinated, such as the correct use of face masks, masks or goggles, frequent hand washing and keeping a healthy distance.

At the cut of February 25, 185 thousand 631 confirmed cases were reported (REUTERS / Daniel Becerril)

Coronavirus in Mexico

The Health Secretary of the State of Mexico reported that, as of February 25, there were reports of 185 thousand 631 confirmed cases239,761 negatives, 37,980 are considered suspected cases and remain under epidemiological surveillance until the SARS-CoV-2 virus is confirmed or ruled out, as well as 32 thousand 216 deaths.

In addition, the agency pointed out that 42 thousand 593 people are in home protectiondue to the fact that their symptoms are mild or moderate, 713 receive care in the various hospitals of the entity and 676 in medical units in other states of the country.

