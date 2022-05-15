COVID-19 vaccination in Edomex: dates and locations for the dose to children under 12 and 13 years of age in 81 municipalities

The Ministry of Health reported that from Monday 16 to Friday May 20 the first dose for children under 12 and 13 years (Photo: Karina Hernandez / Infobae) applies

As part of the Vaccination Strategy against COVID-19 holding the Government of Mexico and the Mexico state (Edomex), the Ministry of Health of the entity reported that as of Monday May 16 to Friday May 20 the first dose of the vaccine is applied to under 12 and 13 years old in 81 Mexican municipalities.

The agency also stated that pregnant women under the age of 18 will be vaccinated becoming reinforcement to adolescents from 12 to 17 years old with any comorbidity or risk factor

To be vaccinated, children must show an official ID, either birth certificate or CURP, proof of address of the municipality where they are going to be immunized and present the vaccination form filled and printed from the platform https://mivacuna.salud.gob.mx/index.php.

According to health authorities, the conference will be held on from 9:00 to 16:00 hours, according to the following schedule:

He vaccinate pregnant under 18 and will boost teenagers from 12 to 17 years (Photo: Crisanta Espinosa / Cuartoscuro.com)

May 16: Amecameca, Atlautla, Ayapango, Ecatzingo, Ozumba, Tlalmanalco, Coyotepec, Melchor Ocampo and Teoloyucan

16 and 17 May: Cuautitlan, Tepotzotlan, Tultepec, Tultitlan, Almoloya of the River, Atizapán, Calimaya, Capulhuac, Chapultepec, Joquicingo, Mexicaltzingo, Rayon, San Antonio la Isla, Tenango of the Valley, Texcalyacac, Tianguistenco and Xalatlaco

May 16 to 18: Coacalco and Cuautitlan Izcalli

may 17th: Saint Simon of Guerrero

17 and 18 May: Chalco, Ixtapaluca, Valle de Chalco, Amatepec, Luvianos, Temascaltepec and Tlatlaya

May 17 to 19: La Paz, Apaxco, Huehuetoca, Hueypoxtla, Jaltenco, Nextlalpan, Tecámac, Tequixquiac, Tonanitla, Zumpango and Tejupilco

The conference will be held on from 9:00 to 16:00 hours (Photo: Karina Hernandez / Infobae)

May 18 and 19: Acolman, Axapusco, Nopaltepec, Otumba, San Martin of Pyramids, Temascalapa, Teotihuacán, Almoloya de Alquisiras, Coatepec Flours, Ixtapan de la Sal, Malinalco, Ocuilan, Sultepec, Tenancingo, Texcaltitlán, Tonatico, Villa Guerrero, Zacualpan and Zumpahuacán

May 18 to 20: Villa Victoria

may 19: Cocotitlán, Juchitepec, Temamatla, Tenango del Aire and Tepetlixpa

May 19 and 20: Amanalco, Donato Guerra, Valle de Bravo and Villa de Allende.

May 20th: Ixtapan del Oro, Otzoloapan, Santo Tomas and Zacazonapan.

Meanwhile, in the municipality of Nezahualcoyotl children will come on a specific date according to the initial letter of your first surname:

The list of modules can be consulted on its website (Photo: Karina Hernández / Infobae)

may 17th: A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I

May 18: J, K, L, M, N, Ñ, O, P, Q

may 19: R, S, T, U, V, W, X, Y, Z

Vaccination sites

According to the Ministry of Health of the State of Mexico, the list of modules can be found on the website https://edomex.gob.mx/vacunacion.

In addition, the authorities called for Minors must be accompanied by an adultPreferably from their mother, father or guardian.

They also reiterated that the vaccine is free and safe, so it is not necessary to spend the night or early morning to arrive Modules and try to stagger their arrival to not be exposed to long lines or crowds that endanger their health; and go breakfasted and if being in any treatment, take time.

Health urged people to continue with the preventive health measures (EFE / Jose Mendez)



Finally, Health urged the population to continue with preventive health measuresEven after they are vaccinated, as the correct use of face masks, face shields, frequent hand washing and maintaining healthy distance.

Coronavirus in Mexico

The Ministry of Health of the State of Mexico explained last May 9 that the company added 187 thousand 386 confirmed cases, while 246,354 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 infection; meanwhile, 39,550 are classified as suspected cases.

