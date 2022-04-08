Covid 19 Vaccination Plan begins mass phase closure process – Health

During the Unified Command Post (PMU) for attention against covid-19 that took place in Risaralda, the Minister of Health and Social Protection, Fernando Ruiz, stated that Starting next week, the massive closure phase of the National Vaccination Plan against covid-19 will begin.

(Keep reading: Do you have to take a PCR test to leave Colombia at Easter?)

“We come from a model where we adopted the processes that came from the PAI, but we adopted an operational structure where nearly 84 million vaccines against covid-19 have been applied. It is already necessary to move to an institutionalized phase where the covid-19 application operation is integrated into the regular vaccination program“, Held.

(Also: UK detects more than 700 cases of the omicron XE subvariant)

The portfolio manager mentioned that “this would not be another EPI vaccine, but rather an integrated vaccination process with the same resources as the regular program.”

(Of your interest: European Union validated the Colombian vaccination certificate)

The minister explained that to begin with the closure of the National Vaccination Plan, it is necessary to count the doses sent, “we will send teams from the Ministry of Health with the Superintendency of Health to check how many were sent, how many are in the warehouses, how many were delivered to municipalities and are in the fridges, and how many are already applied. This will serve to validate the accounts, the verification of the counts”, he detailed.

On the other hand, a process will be carried out to upload the missing vaccines to PAIWEB, to proceed with the reconciliation of IPS accounts in what corresponds to advances generated as well as the closing of the legalization of the billing process and the payment of applied vaccines.

“This to achieve in the coming weeks to close the issue of accounts and have clarity on how many resources are needed to cover and do the respective thing”, emphasized the minister.

In this sense, Ruiz Gómez assured that work groups will be scheduled by territory, a pilot with Bogotá and, subsequently, work with the different territorial entities.

(Also read: Covid-19 increases risk of blood clot months after infection)

Finally, the head of the Health portfolio pointed out the possibility of publishing comments on the Ministry of Health website about the care routes, which are very relevant. These are: RIAS nutritional alterations, RIAS for mental risk and violence, RIAS for childhood cancer risk, RIAS for cardiovascular risk and RIAS for communicable infectious diseases.

More health news

-WHO warns that the XE strain of ómicron could be the most contagious

-World Health Day: ‘The climate crisis is a health crisis’