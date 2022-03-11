Covid-19 vaccination: state of Florida will recommend not to vaccinate healthy children – USA – International

This Monday, March 7, The health department of the state of Florida in the United States recommended not to vaccinate children who are healthy against covid-19This was confirmed by the main public health official.

This decision goes against guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The entity in November of last year had recommended that children also be vaccinated against this virusTherefore, according to the ‘CNN’ chain, there are around 22 million minors with the complete vaccination schedule and in Florida there are 1.11 million vaccinated children.

Joseph Ladapo, Florida’s chief health officer, said after a 90-minute discussion on pandemic mitigation measures that the state will issue separate guidance advising parents not to vaccinate their children. .

(Keep reading: Joe Biden will order to evaluate the creation of an American digital currency).

The Florida Department of Health will be the first state to officially recommend against COVID-19 vaccination for healthy children

In that same document, the use of masks in workplaces and reduction of isolation will also be rejected. But he does not clarify when it will be ready nor did he give many additional details.

The event was organized by the Republican Governor of Florida, Ron De Santis, who criticized the measures of the CDC and governments to slow the spread of the virus, such as the use of masks and lockdown measures.

At this meeting, several vaccine-skeptical physicians and scientists shared their unproven concerns about childhood immunization. The state surgeon general stated that the risk-benefit ratio for children does not justify vaccination.

(Be sure to read: The crude testimony of the woman who beheaded her boyfriend when they had sex).

“The Florida Department of Health is going to be the first state to officially recommend non-vaccination against covid-19 for healthy children,” Ladapo said in local media.

WHO recommendations

The WHO recommends vaccination in infants. Photo: JAVIER TORRES / AFP

The World Health Organization (WHO) on its website says: “The vaccine is safe in children over 5 years of age if the recommended dose for children 5 to 11 years of age is adjusted.”

Likewise, in a phase III trial in children aged 12 to 15 years, their efficacy and good safety were demonstrated. As well It was shown that in children aged 5 to 11 years, the biological offered an immune response and similar results regarding safety.

“The WHO recommends that countries should consider the possibility of using the vaccine in children aged 5 to 17 years only when they have achieved high coverage of vaccines with two doses in high priority groups,” they state on their page.

More news

– Transgender girls banned from participating in women’s sports in Iowa

– ‘Assassinating Putin is not a policy of the United States’: White House

– The neoconservative wave that hits the United States

– Dorothea Puente, the sweet grandmother who turned out to be a cruel serial killer

Trends WEATHER