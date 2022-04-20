Covid-19 vaccine: Are you missing any reinforcement?, dates and venues to vaccinate laggards and minors

LMost states in the country will be applying during these last days of April vaccines against Covid-19, either as reinforcement, for those who are missing a dose or for people who have not received any dose so far.

Likewise, it will be inoculating people who have received the single dose of CanSino and who have not yet received a booster shot of another vaccine.

To be able to go to any of the locations in the 30 states that have announced vaccination days, it is It is important that you have your proof of vaccination, registration if it is the first time and some official identification.

Covid Vaccine: In which states will the reinforcement against coronavirus be applied?

Aguascalientes

The Secretary of Health of Aguascalientes indicated that those who wish to apply the vaccine against Covid or its reinforcement, must appear at any of the public hospitals between the hours of 08:00 and 19:00, or at the Health Centers, from 08:00 to 19:00. :00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Lower California

As in Aguscalientes, in Baja California those who require the vaccine must go to any public hospital of the entity or Health Center; this throughout the month of April.

Baja California Sur

In Baja California Sur, each municipality of the entity has different schedules, either in hospitals or health centers, so it is important that depending on the location where you are, check the dates and times, as cards will be delivered as they arrive. people.

Campeche

The vaccination day in Campeche will be house to house. For this reason, you must be aware of the information, either from the social networks of the authorities or from the local media, about in which municipalities and neighborhoods the vaccination for laggards will be available.

Chiapas

The state of Chiapas, which is the one with the smallest vaccinated population so far, is in the process of inoculating university students, teaching staff and family members. Likewise, six macro vaccination centers were installed in Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Tapachula, San Cristóbal de las Casas, Comitán de Domínguez, Cintalapa and Palenque, as well as four itinerant points where the AstraZeneca vaccine will be applied.

chihuahua

In Chihuahua, since April 12, the application of the first, second or third dose against Covid-19 has been carried out for people over 18 years of age in different municipalities of the entity. Here below we leave all the details.

Mexico City

The government of the capital reported that the inhabitants of CDMX who have not been vaccinated or do not have a booster dose can go to their nearest health center, including those of the IMSS and Issste. Likewise, there are four locations where people from other states can also receive the biological:

Weapons room.

Marina CENCIS.

Voice 7 of the IPN.

Jaime Torres Bodet Cultural Center.

Coahuila

During the remainder of April, people who live in Coahuila will be able to go to the different IMSS clinics to have the vaccine applied, which in this case will be AstraZeneca. We recommend that you check the locations here: http://www.imss.gob.mx/sites/all/statics/COVID-19/recomendaciones/IMSS-ListaNacional-Refuerzos-COVID-19.pdf

Colima

Colima began on April 11 with the intensive vaccination phase, and for this, those interested may go to health centers, general hospitals and IMSS units to apply the vaccine. In the following link you can find all the venues and their respective schedules: https://saludcolima.gob.mx/images/banners/docs/2022-vacunacion-intensiva.pdf

Durango

In Durango, in addition to vaccinating people over 18 years of age on these dates, inoculation is also available for children between 15 and 17 years of age and children over 12 years of age with some comorbidity.

The vaccination day will end on April 29 . The application of the biologicals will be carried out in the health centers that you can consult on this page: http://www.imss.gob.mx/sites/all/statics/COVID-19/recomendaciones/IMSS-ListaNacional-Refuerzos -COVID-19.pdf

Mexico state

The State of Mexico also joins this intensive vaccination phase and has announced that during the month of April they will apply the AstraZeneca vaccine in their different municipalities, although this time it will only be one site per municipality.

Guanajuato

The government of Guanajuato has made available to its population a section on its portal where you can check the venues and if they are still active. This is the link where you can check them: https://coronavirus.guanajuato.gob.mx/vacunacion.php

Warrior

Guerrero also makes a call that if more than four months have passed since your second dose, go to get the reinforcement, the only thing you must bring is an official identification, here below we leave you the headquarters.

Gentleman

“Better late than never” is the motto with which Hidalgo invites its population to get vaccinated if they don’t have any doses or if it is a booster. For this, cedes are enabled in its 49 municipalities.

Jalisco

Jalisco will apply the AstraZeneca vaccine for the first, second or third dose until April 30 and those who require any of these can consult this link https://coronavirus.jalisco.gob.mx/ruta-de-la-vacunacion/ to know the nearest headquarters. Application hours are from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Michoacan

In Michoacán, the application of vaccines for the elderly will also be intensified and for this, vaccination will continue in all health centers, attached to the SSM, in ISSSTE clinics and IMSS family medicine units, as well as in markets , shopping malls, resorts, prisons, schools, hospitals, airports and bus terminals.

Morelos

In Morelos, the vaccination units for the application of the biological against Covid-19 will be available during April. Here are all the details:

New Lion

In Nuevo León, more than 30 units have been enabled for the application of the booster dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 for laggards. You can check below all the venues and schedules:

Puebla

In Puebla, 767 medical units are enabled where the vaccine against Covid-19 is being applied. They are distributed throughout the state and will work from 08:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Queretaro

In Querétaro there is currently a vaccination day for people between 18 and 29 years of age, although you can go if you are behind and no more than four months have passed since the last application of the vaccine.

From April 18 to 26, vaccination will be available in the municipalities of Amealco, Colón and San Juan del Río; from 19 to 25 in Corregidora; from 20 to 22 in Huimilpan and 21 in Pedro Escobedo.

Quintana Roo

Quintana Roo will have a program of modules where the general public, over 18 years of age, including beneficiaries, inhabitants and tourists, will be able to get vaccinated without distinction of the dose they require, that is, they will be able to apply the first and second dose, as well as the AstraZeneca booster vaccine.

Sinaloa

Sinaloa has also made modules available so that those over 18 years of age can go to get the Covid-19 vaccine, this will be until April 29 and there are different schedules that you can consult below:

sound

In Sonora, those over 18 years of age will be able to go to health centers for the application of AstraZeneca. On the other hand, the Pfizer will be available for minors between 15 and 17 years of age who wish to receive the second dose, while the vaccination is also available for those over 12 years of age with comorbidities.

Tamaulipas

Tamaulipas also started an intensive campaign and the vaccine will be available in health centers or in one of the 5 macroposts located in the areas with the highest population concentration in the State, such as Matamoros, Reynosa, Victoria, Tampico and Madero.

Tlaxcala

Tlaxcala makes the booster vaccine available in all health centers belonging to SESA. In addition, unlike other entities, minors over 14 years of age may also receive the vaccine.

Veracruz

Veracruz also began this week with the application of the Covid-19 vaccine for stragglers in Family Units and IMSS hospitals.

Yucatan

In Yucatan there will be 42 mobile units that will pass through 25 municipalities, in addition there are permanent modules installed in different points where biologists from Pfizer, Astra Zeneca, Sinovac and CanSino are applied.

Here we share the government infographic so you can check all the details.

Zacatecas

In Zacatecas, the vaccine will be applied to laggards who are over 18 years of age or pregnant women in all health centers from 09:00 to 15:00.

XE variant: What are the symptoms of the new strain of Covid?

The new variant of Covid called XE has not yet been identified as more serious, although it could be more contagious. Its symptoms are similar to those of Omicron: fever, cough, runny nose, tiredness, and headache.

