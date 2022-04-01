COVID-19 vaccine: As of Monday, April 4, the fourth dose of vaccine will begin to be applied

The Ministry of Health announced this Friday that as of this Monday, April 4, it will begin to apply the fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In addition, this Saturday, April 2, this campaign will begin for people over 70 years of age and immunosuppressed.

Alexis Holguín, General Director of Strategic Interventions of the Ministry of Health He also pointed out that between Monday or Tuesday this fourth dose It will begin to be applied at the national level and will also include health personnel.

“Between Monday or Tuesday, it will continue at the country level and health personnel will also receive their fourth dose between these days,” he told RPP Noticias.

On the other hand, he specified that the vaccines that will be used for the fourth dose will be from the laboratories modern and Pfizer. “The protocol contemplates two types of vaccines: Moderna or Pfizer. There are only fourth-dose studies with these two vaccines,” he maintained.

The Ministry of Health indicated that 5 months must have passed after the third dose so that the fourth can be applied.

vaccination campaign

The Ministry of Health continues with the campaign “I vaccinate Peru, complete the dose that you lack” that reinforces vaccination actions against COVID-19this weekend three buses from the Peruvian Navy and the Peruvian Army will travel to different points in Metropolitan Lima.

The presentation of these units is the preamble to the start of the II Vaccination Day of 36 uninterrupted hours that will take place this Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 at 15 fixed vaccination points in the capital.

The vaccination campaign is aimed at children from 5 to 11 years old with the first and second dose, as well as adolescents from 12 years old with the third dose, if 5 months have passed since the application of the second dose and all those over 18 years who have failed to complete their vaccination schedule against COVID-19.